27th Annual Power Of Love Gala: Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani And All Stars Who Attended The Event

The 27th annual Keep Memory Alive Power of Love Gala dazzled onlookers with a constellation of stars gracing the red carpet. Among the luminaries, country singer Blake Shelton and his wife, pop sensation Gwen Stefani, commanded attention with their radiant presence.

Star-Studded Affair: A Roster of Celebrities in Attendance

The gala witnessed a gathering of prominent figures from the realms of music, film, and beyond. Notable attendees included Maria Shriver, Lisa Vanderpump, Deniece Williams, Kristin Chenoweth, Cassadee Pope, Jay Allen, Colbie Caillat, Jay Pharoah, Rob Minkoff, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Gary LeVox, Larry Ruvo, and Camille Ruvo, all rallying behind the noble cause of supporting brain health research.

Blake and Gwen's Gala Glamour: A Closer Look at Their Evening

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani graced the occasion with their undeniable charm and style. Stefani, captivating in a silver mini-dress adorned with crystals and lace, exuded elegance and flair, while Shelton opted for a classic black ensemble, letting his wife shine in the spotlight. Their presence added a touch of star power to the charitable event. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

As the evening unfolded, performances by acclaimed artists like Jay Allen, Colbie Caillat, and Gary LeVox illuminated the gala, further enriching the experience for attendees. Amidst the glitz and glamour, the true essence of the event shone through, as guests came together to raise awareness and funds for brain health research at the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center. The 27th Annual Power of Love Gala stands as a testament to the collective impact of philanthropy and celebrity advocacy in driving positive change.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘I Learned Quickly’: Blake Shelton, Stepfather To Three Of Gwen Stefani’s Kids Opens Up On Parenthood