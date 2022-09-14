28 Best ranked movies by Leonardo DiCaprio

Even after 20 years as one of the most well-known actors in the industry, Leonardo DiCaprio has an enigmatic aspect despite having grown up in front of the cameras. Like many actors before him, DiCaprio has spent much of his career trying to defy our expectations of him, going from matinee idol to grim poet to tortured soul and back again, before finally finding his comfort zone as perhaps the most interesting, ambitious A-lister currently active, in the last ten years. Although he has collaborated on five occasions with Martin Scorsese, as well as with Steven Spielberg, Quentin Tarantino, Christopher Nolan, Baz Luhrmann, Clint Eastwood, Danny Boyle, and Woody Allen, all of his films bear his fingerprints equally. With a career like DiCaprio's, there is never a bad time to take a thorough look at his filmography.

What particularly surprised us was that there weren't any performances of sleepwalking here. Even when he doesn't do well in a film, Leonardo DiCaprio always gives it his all and never chooses a role for selfish financial gain. Above all, an actor is defined by the decisions he makes, and few performers constantly make more compelling decisions than Leonardo DiCaprio. Here is our ranking of Leonardo DiCaprio's best movies: 28. Don’s Plum (2001)

R.D. Robb's movie, "Don's Plum," is a talky, vignette-based tale about a bunch of teenagers who gather in a café called Don's Plum. It has many excellent performances and a loose, improvised vibe. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Scott Bloom, Kevin Connolly Directed By: R.D. Robb 27. The Man in the Iron Mask (1998)

In The Man in the Iron Mask, a corny adaptation of the Musketeers' epilogue that has all the spectacle of Alexandre Dumas' book but none of its romantic finesse, Leonardo DiCaprio plays both characters with diminishing rewards. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons, John Malkovich, Gérard Depardieu Directed By: Randall Wallace 26. Total Eclipse (1995)

In its day, Agnieszka Holland's literary epic about the stormy, forbidden romance between the poet Paul Verlaine (David Thewlis) and Arthur Rimbaud (DiCaprio) barely made it to theaters due in part to its then-scandalous subject matter, which included some very passionate sex between the two leads. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons, John Malkovich, Gérard Depardieu Directed By: Randall Wallace 25. Don’t Look Up (2021)

DiCaprio hasn't done many comedies, so he may have been ready to flex those comedic talents. Climate change is a significant issue in the movie, and it's a cause close to DiCaprio's heart off-screen. Christian Bale received an Oscar nomination for McKay's most recent picture. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep Directed By: Adam McKay 24. The Beach (2000)

According to critics, The Beach is a shoddy and disjointed adaptation of the book it is based on. However, the stunning cinematography deserves praise. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tilda Swinton, Virginie Ledoyen, Guillaume Canet Directed By: Danny Boyle 23. Blood Diamond (2006)

Two men, a white South African mercenary (Leonardo DiCaprio) and a black Mende fisherman (Djimon Hounsou) join forces with a common goal to rescue a rare stone that has the potential to change their lives as civil war rages through Sierra Leone in the 1990s. The men set out on a perilous journey through rebel territory with the aid of an American journalist (Jennifer Connelly). Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Connelly, Djimon Hounsou, David Harewood Directed By: Edward Zwick 22. The Basketball Diaries (1995)

The Basketball Diaries' young leading guy makes valiant attempts to keep everything together, but its convoluted message makes it unconvincing as a cautionary tale. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Bruno Kirby, Lorraine Bracco, Ernie Hudson Directed By: Scott Kalvert 21. Body of Lies (2008)

Body of Lies depends on Russell Crowe and Leonardo DiCaprio's performances to distinguish it from other spy thrillers. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Russell Crowe, Mark Strong, Golshifteh Farahani Directed By: Ridley Scott 20. J. Edgar (2011)

Leonardo DiCaprio delivers a powerful performance that is to be expected, but J. Edgar falters in every other area due to terrible makeup, subpar lighting, a convoluted plot, and rote storytelling. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Naomi Watts, Armie Hammer, Josh Lucas Directed By: Clint Eastwood 19. The Quick and the Dead (1995)

Though its intriguing premise and illustrious history don't quite live up to expectations, lovers of unconventional Westerns should still have a good time with The Quick and the Dead. Starring: Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman, Russell Crowe, Leonardo DiCaprio Directed By: Sam Raimi 18. This Boy’s Life (1993)

This Kid's Life is a heartbreaking, affecting drama about a little boy, his single mother, and his abusive stepfather. It has a great cast and a standout performance from a young Leonardo DiCaprio. Starring: Robert De Niro, Ellen Barkin, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Blechman Directed By: Michael Caton-Jones 17. Gangs of New York (2002)

Even with its flaws, the expansive, disorganized Gangs of New York is saved by Day-Lewis' riveting performance and superb production design. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis, Cameron Diaz, Liam Neeson Directed By: Martin Scorsese 16. Django Unchained (2012)

Another explosive masterpiece from Quentin Tarantino, Django Unchained is bold, brutal, and aesthetically audacious. Starring: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson Directed By: Quentin Tarantino 15. Celebrity (1998)

Writer Lee (Kenneth Branagh) divorces his shy wife Robin (Judy Davis) because his personal and professional lives are at a standstill and start working as an entertainment journalist. His missions take him to the poshest areas of Manhattan, but as he bounces around from extravagant party to extravagant party and gets involved in multiple fruitless relationships, he begins to question the value of his employment. Meanwhile, Robin (Joe Mantegna), a prominent TV producer, falls for Tony and is introduced to the world of superstars. Starring: Hank Azaria, Kenneth Branagh, Judy Davis, Leonardo DiCaprio Directed By: Woody Allen 14. Revolutionary Road (2008)

Revolutionary Road is a gorgeous adaptation of Richard Yates' acclaimed book that is brilliantly performed and emotionally stirring. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Kathy Bates, Michael Shannon Directed By: Sam Mendes 13. Marvin’s Room (1996)

Thanks to a stellar cast that includes Meryl Streep, Diane Keaton, and Leonardo DiCaprio, Marvin's Room stands out from the crowd of dysfunctional family dramas. Starring: Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio, Diane Keaton, Robert De Niro Directed By: Jerry Zaks 12. William Shakespeare’s Romeo + Juliet (1996)

In his first project with Baz Luhrmann, DiCaprio performs far better, playing Romeo opposite Claire Danes' Juliet in EW's fourth-ranked adaptation of William Shakespeare's renowned tragedy. Fortunately, DiCaprio and company are completely aware of the movie they are in and embrace Luhrmann's adaptation of Shakespeare's original lines for the MTV era. We all know where this story is going, but Leo makes the most of this doomed romance's climactic moments. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Claire Danes, John Leguizamo Directed By: Baz Luhrmann 11. Catch Me If You Can (2002)

Steven Spielberg directs a movie that is sleek, lightheartedly entertaining, and surprisingly sweet thanks in large part to Leonardo DiCaprio's excellent performance as real-life con artist Frank Abagnale. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks, Christopher Walken, Martin Sheen Directed By: Steven Spielberg 10. The Great Gatsby (2013)

The Great Gatsby by Baz Luhrmann is undoubtedly ambitious and physically stunning, but it prioritizes visual grandeur over the lively heart of its source material. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire, Carey Mulligan, Joel Edgerton Directed By: Baz Luhrmann 9. The Revenant (2015)

The Revenant employs Leonardo DiCaprio's dedicated performance as fuel for an engaging narrative that offers terrible obstacles — and great rewards. It is as strikingly gorgeous as it is cruelly uncompromising. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hardy, Domhnall Gleeson, Will Poulter Directed By: Alejandro G. Iñárritu 8. Inception (2010)

Inception is one of those uncommon summer blockbusters that succeeds both viscerally and intellectually. It is intelligent, inventive, and exciting. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page, Tom Hardy Directed By: Christopher Nolan 7. Titanic (1997)

An almost undisputed accomplishment for James Cameron, who provides a heady fusion of breathtaking sights and traditional melodrama. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet, Billy Zane, Kathy Bates Directed By: James Cameron 6. What’s Eating Gilbert Grape (1993)

Given the romantic setting and affecting performances at the center of What's Eating Gilbert Grape, its sentimentality and predictability are minor criticisms. Starring: Johnny Depp, Juliette Lewis, Mary Steenburgen, Leonardo DiCaprio Directed By: Lasse Hallström 5. Shutter Island (2010)

Although it may not be among Scorsese's best films, the genre thrills in Shutter Island show the director at his most uninhibited. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Max von Sydow Directed By: Martin Scorsese 4. The Departed (2006)

The Departed is a genuinely captivating gangster tale with the gritty reality and soupy morality we have come to expect from Martin Scorsese. It features terrific work from an extraordinary cast. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Mark Wahlberg Directed By: Martin Scorsese 3. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Martin Scorsese and Leonardo DiCaprio are at their most contagious and dynamic in The Wolf of Wall Street, which is hilarious, self-referential, and blatantly irreverent. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Margot Robbie, Matthew McConaughey Directed By: Martin Scorsese 2. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood tempers Tarantino's daring instincts with the clarity of an experienced filmmaker's vision while remaining thrillingly uninhibited and expertly produced. Starring: Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Kurt Russell Directed By: Quentin Tarantino 1. The Aviator (2004)