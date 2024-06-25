‘28 Years’: Candace Cameron Bure And Husband Valeri Celebrates Wedding Anniversary

Candace Cameron Bure, the actor and talk show host best known for Full House, is celebrating milestones in her personal life. She recently celebrated almost three decades of her marriage with her husband Valeri Bure on Saturday (June 22).

Looking back at her 28 years of happy married life, Bure shared a post on social media with throwback pictures with her husband on her wedding anniversary. Here’s a look at her adorable anniversary post and her long-lasting relationship with Valeri.

Candace Cameron Bure looks back at her 28 years of wedding to husband Valeri

The 50-year-old show host shared pictures from the couple's early years on Instagram with the caption, “28 years 🥂 today! How it started… and how it’s going❤️💒”

It includes some black-and-white pictures from their 1996 wedding, in which Bure looked stunning in a white lace ballgown and long sheer veil, while her husband, who is also 50, looked dapper in a traditional black tux. In one of the pictures, which is from the 1990s, they are posing together at an ice rink, where Valeri, a two-time Olympic medallist and former NHL player, appears to be working out.

Some of the pictures include their three children, 24-year-old Lev, 22-year-old Maksim, and 25-year-old daughter Natasha and one picture features the entire family, including Lev’s wife Elliott Dunham posing and grinning at the camera. Another features Bure and Valeri sharing a kiss while lounging on a boat wearing baseball hats and sunglasses.

About Candace Cameron Bure and her husband Valeri’s relationship

The couple met at a charity hockey game in 1994 where Bure’s Full House co-host Dave Coulier introduced them. With less than a year of dating, the two got engaged in 1996 and tied the knot later in the same year.

In 1998, the couple welcomed their first daughter Natasha and in 2000, their eldest son Lev was born. Their second son and the youngest, Maksim, was born two years later in 2002.

Bure and Valeri cut their teeth in the entrepreneurship world as they established The Milk and Honey Café in Florida together in 2007. Two years later, in 2009, Bure and Valeri closed the restaurant after moving to California and opened Bure Family Wines, a winery in Napa Valley.

Previously, during their 20th wedding anniversary, Bure penned a heartfelt note talking about their relationship on social media. “Let’s be real for a second. We are celebrating 20 years of marriage today. 22 years together as a couple. I couldn’t be more proud to be here and love my man the way I do. But let me assure you it hasn’t been all roses the whole journey. There have been several tough years, in a row, ups and downs, bad attitudes and bad decisions, but we’ve persevered. We rode them out. We loved each other through them,” she wrote.

Bure mentioned in an interview with Us Weekly that the secret to keeping the sparks alive in their relationship is her busy schedule. “Because I travel a lot, that’s the secret! Because, you know, being away from each other makes the heart grow fonder,” she said.

