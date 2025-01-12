28 Years Later Director Danny Boyle Reacts To Cillian Murphy Zombie Rumors: 'We Wanted Him To..."
Director Danny Boyle discusses the fresh approach of 28 Years Later, the sequel to 28 Days Later, and clears up the confusion surrounding Cillian Murphy's rumored appearance as a zombie.
Director Danny Boyle promises a fresh take on the zombie genre with 28 Years Later, the highly anticipated follow-up to 28 Days Later. Speaking to Empire magazine, Boyle said the new film explores the unique impact of a zombie outbreak limited to the UK.
"It was a wholly different approach," Boyle shared. "It was about what that 28 years gives you." The film imagines the long-term consequences of the infection being contained within Britain, offering a fresh perspective for fans of the franchise.
The first trailer for 28 Years Later caused a stir among fans, with many believing they spotted original star Cillian Murphy playing a zombie. However, the figure in question turned out to be background actor Angus Neill.
Boyle admitted he initially dismissed concerns about the resemblance. "I showed my girlfriend the trailer, and she said, 'People will think that's Cillian.' I said, 'Don't be silly.' I ignored her," he shared. "So I've eaten a bit of humble pie since."
Despite the trailer confusion, Murphy is not appearing in the sequel, though he remains connected to the project. Producer Andrew MacDonald shared hopes for Murphy's involvement in future installments.
"[On] this, we wanted him to be involved, and he wanted to be involved," MacDonald said. "He is not in the first film, but I'm hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line." Murphy currently serves as an executive producer for the trilogy.
28 Years Later stars Aaron-Taylor Johnson, Ralph Fiennes, Jodie Comer, and Jack O'Connell. It is the first of a planned trilogy, with the second film, 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple, set to be directed by Nia DaCosta. The movie will be released on June 20, 2025.
