28 Years Later: Here’s What You Need To Know About Post-Apocalyptic Horror Film's Cast & More

The upcoming venture, 28 Years Later, holds high anticipation for the fans as it is expected to blow the minds with its storyline that also includes Zombies. One of the other reasons why the film has garnered hype was because of its cast.

We will get to see a powerful trio of fan-favorite stars, including Ralph Finnes, Jodie Comer, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson. They reportedly star as the people who have to fight in order to survive for their future.

If you are wondering if Cillian Murphy is part of the project, sorry to break it to you, but the actor reportedly won't be featured in it.

The news about the same was confirmed by Andrew Macdonald, who is the producer of the film. As per the reports, it was initially revealed that the Oppenheimer star would seemingly return to reprise his role in the aforementioned project. His character first appeared in 28 Days Later, one of his early career works.

While conversing with Empire magazine, Macdonald revealed that the actor is not part of the first movie but wears the cap of an executive producer. He stated, “(On) this, we wanted him to be involved, and he wanted to be involved. He is not in the first film, but I’m hoping there will be some Jim somewhere along the line.”

But the good news for the people who want to see Murphy in such a project is that he is staled to be featured in 26 Years Later: The Bone Temple, which is expected to be released in 2026, per the reports. The venture will be bu Nia DaCosta.

As far as the upcoming movie goes, it will be released on June 20, 2025, and it is directed by none other than Danny Boyle, while Sony Pictures Releasing is behind the distribution of this movie.

