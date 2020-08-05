2AM's Im Seulong involved in car accident resulting in jaywalking pedestrian's death; Agency issues statement

On August 1, in the late hours, Im Seulong was involved in a fatal car accident as he struck a jaywalking pedestrian. On their way to the hospital, the man, unfortunately, succumbed to his injuries. Read below to know what the 2AM member's agency had to share about the accident.

In some deeply upsetting news, Soompi, via Naver, reported that 2AM's Im Seulong was involved in a fatal car accident that led to the death of a jaywalking pedestrian. It was in the late hours of August 1 (11:50 pm KST) when Seulong was driving his SUV on a road in Eunpyeong, Seoul. While it was raining, the 33-year-old singer struck a man who was crossing the road at the same time even though the pedestrian signal light was red. As the man was immediately taken to the hospital, unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries while on the way.

The Seoul Seobu Police Station confirmed the jaywalking pedestrian's death while stating that an investigation was currently underway. Moreover, they're trying to uncover if Seulong violated the Road Traffic Act. Seulong was questioned immediately after the accident by the police and will be called again on a later date for additional questioning. While Seulong was not driving under the influence, other possibilities like speeding are also being investigated. An official statement was issued by Seulong's agency Jellyfish Entertainment as they revealed the Personal Taste star was in a state of shock over the unfortunate incident.

Read Jellyfish Entertainment's full statement addressing Im Seylong's car accident below:

"Hello. This is Jellyfish Entertainment.

This is our statement on the car accident involving Im Seulong.

First, may the victim of the fatal accident rest in peace, and we send our deepest condolences to his family.

On August 1, Im Seulong was driving his car when the accident in the rain occurred. While driving, he collided with a pedestrian crossing the road. Right after the accident, Im Seulong immediately took emergency measures on-site, but the victim, unfortunately, passed away while he was being taken to the hospital.

Im Seulong was questioned by the police according to protocol and was sent home afterwards, but he is in a state of shock.

Please understand that we cannot reveal the details of the incident as the results of the police investigation have not been revealed yet.

However, we understand how much pain the victim’s family members must be in, and we would like to sincerely apologize to them.

Once again, may the victim rest in peace, and we send our deepest condolences to his family.

We also extend our apologies to fans for causing concern. Thank you."

Once again, may the victim rest in peace, and we send our deepest condolences to his family.

