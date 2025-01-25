3 Best Horror Movies to Watch on Prime Video This Weekend: 25 - 26 Jan

Horror is one genre that not only has you scared, gives you the goosebumps that crawl on your body, but even makes you think over many things. Some of the directors have always brought up such questioning stories to screen portraying it in the most surreal way.

If you happen to be a fan of such entries that take you through a world that could haunt you even in your dreams, here are the three best horror movies that you should watch this weekend.

Eraserhead

Let's begin with the one movie that was directed by one of the greatest directors, who passed away recently. David Lynch gave the world one of the first-ever body horrors. The story talks about Henry Spencer, who is trying to find peace in his life, with his wife and a mutant child. The child itself is a face of mystery as he has an inhuman look that resembles a creature which you would see a few times in the movie.

Moreover, it is even more harsh for the Spencer couple, as the baby refuses to consume food and keeps crying all the time.

Speak No Evil

Speak No Evil is a recent entry that stars James McAvoy, Mackenzie Davis, and a few other great actors. With such a grand list of stars, the story too has gripped many. In this James Watkins film, a family experiences a dark side of life during their long-awaited weekend as they spend their time in a lonely home in the countryside.

Hereditary

This is another horror entry that won't just give out a few scare jumps, but also share an atmosphere that will make you feel harrowing and unsettling emotions. Starring Toni Collette the film is about the most disturbing portrayal of evil.

