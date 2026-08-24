3 English Film Releases of This Week (August 24 to 30): The Dog Stars, Tony, and Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups
Check out the list of Hollywood theatrical releases of this week.
The month of August has officially entered its last week with over three releases in Hollywood. Fans of filmmaker Sir Ridley Scott are set to watch him unravel his directing genius with Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin starrer The Dog Stars. Apart from that, Rocking Star Yash starrer Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups will also be dubbed in English. Here is the list of English films releasing in cinema halls this week.
3 English Films of This Week:
1. The Dog Stars
- Cast: Jacob Elordi, Josh Brolin, Margaret Qualley
- Director: Ridley Scott
- Genre: Science Fiction
- Release Date: August 28, 2026
- Where to Watch: In Cinemas
The Dog Stars is a post-apocalyptic story about Hig, a pilot who survives a devastating flu pandemic that leads to the demise of most of the earth's population. Living in an abandoned airport hangar with a survivalist named Bangley, Hig risks everything and flies his small airplane into the unknown after hearing a mysterious radio voice.
2. Tony
- Cast: Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommers, Stavros Halkias, Leo Woodall, Antonio Banderas
- Director: Matt Johnson
- Genre: Biographical Comedy Drama
- Release Date: August 28, 2026
- Where to Watch: In Cinemas
The plot follows a 19-year-old Anthony Bourdain navigating a chaotic Provincetown restaurant kitchen.
3. Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown Ups
- Cast: Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi
- Director: Geetu Mohandas
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Release Date: August 26, 2026
- Where to Watch: In Cinemas
Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller co-written and directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film centres on a father-son rivalry. Apart from Yash and Kiara, it stars Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth in key roles. The cast also includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Amit Tiwari, and others. The film's background score is composed by Ravi Basrur. The cinematography has been handled by Rajeev Ravi.
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