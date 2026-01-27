3 Hollywood Films Releasing in Theaters (Jan 26 to Feb 1, 2026): From Rachel McAdams’ Send Help to Charli XCX’s The Moment
This weekend in the cinemas is super exciting, check out our list of all Hollywood films dropping on Friday.
With a lot to be discovered and excited about this week, the end of January is anything but calm. A survival drama, a post-apocalyptic thriller, and a comedy documentary, here are the theatrical releases of this week for you to check out.
1. Send Help
Linda Liddle and Bradley Preston work at the same company, where she needs his approval for a promotion. He’s not up her alley and dictates a very toxic working environment, asking her to prove her worth on their trip to Bangkok. As they land on a deserted island, the dynamics shift, and they must now work together to get out of there alive.
- Cast: Rachel McAdams, Dylan O’Brien, Edyll Ismail, Dennis Haysbert, Xavier Samuel, Chris Pang, Thaneth Warakulnukroh
- Director: Sam Raimi
- Language: English
- Genre: Survival, Drama, Horror, Thriller
- Release date: January 30, 2026
2. Iron Lung
Set in a post-apocalyptic world where The Quiet Rapture has changed everything known to mankind, a convict must explore a deserted moon’s blood ocean surface inside an undertested submarine called the ‘Iron Lung.’ It marks popular YouTuber Mark Fischbach aka Markiplier's directorial debut.
- Cast: David Szymanski, Mark Fischbach, Caroline Rose Kaplan, Troy Baker, Elsie Lovelock, Isaac McKee
- Director: Mark Fischbach
- Language: English
- Genre: Science Fiction, Horror
- Release date: January 30, 2026
3. The Moment
A pop star’s rise to the top is anything but normal as she navigates the complexities of the entertainment business and tries her hardest not to let the fame get the best of her, all while juggling the planning and execution of her first arena tour. Charli XCX makes her film debut with The Moment, which will drop globally following its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.
- Cast: Alexander Skarsgard, Rachel Sennott, Bertie Brandes, Aidan Zamiri, Charli XCX, Rosanna Arquette, Hailey Benton Gates, Kate Berlant
- Director: Aidan Zamiri
- Language: English
- Genre: Mockumentary
- Release date: January 30, 2026
