3 Hollywood Films Releasing in Theaters (Jan 26 to Feb 1, 2026): From Rachel McAdams’ Send Help to Charli XCX’s The Moment

With a lot to be discovered and excited about this week, the end of January is anything but calm. A survival drama, a post-apocalyptic thriller, and a comedy documentary, here are the theatrical releases of this week for you to check out.

1. Send Help

Linda Liddle and Bradley Preston work at the same company, where she needs his approval for a promotion. He’s not up her alley and dictates a very toxic working environment, asking her to prove her worth on their trip to Bangkok. As they land on a deserted island, the dynamics shift, and they must now work together to get out of there alive.



Cast: Rachel McAdams, Dylan O’Brien, Edyll Ismail, Dennis Haysbert, Xavier Samuel, Chris Pang, Thaneth Warakulnukroh

Rachel McAdams, Dylan O’Brien, Edyll Ismail, Dennis Haysbert, Xavier Samuel, Chris Pang, Thaneth Warakulnukroh Director: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi Language: English

English Genre: Survival, Drama, Horror, Thriller

Survival, Drama, Horror, Thriller Release date: January 30, 2026

2. Iron Lung

Set in a post-apocalyptic world where The Quiet Rapture has changed everything known to mankind, a convict must explore a deserted moon’s blood ocean surface inside an undertested submarine called the ‘Iron Lung.’ It marks popular YouTuber Mark Fischbach aka Markiplier's directorial debut.

Cast: David Szymanski, Mark Fischbach, Caroline Rose Kaplan, Troy Baker, Elsie Lovelock, Isaac McKee

David Szymanski, Mark Fischbach, Caroline Rose Kaplan, Troy Baker, Elsie Lovelock, Isaac McKee Director: Mark Fischbach

Mark Fischbach Language: English

English Genre: Science Fiction, Horror

Science Fiction, Horror Release date: January 30, 2026

3. The Moment

A pop star’s rise to the top is anything but normal as she navigates the complexities of the entertainment business and tries her hardest not to let the fame get the best of her, all while juggling the planning and execution of her first arena tour. Charli XCX makes her film debut with The Moment, which will drop globally following its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival.

Cast: Alexander Skarsgard, Rachel Sennott, Bertie Brandes, Aidan Zamiri, Charli XCX, Rosanna Arquette, Hailey Benton Gates, Kate Berlant

Alexander Skarsgard, Rachel Sennott, Bertie Brandes, Aidan Zamiri, Charli XCX, Rosanna Arquette, Hailey Benton Gates, Kate Berlant Director: Aidan Zamiri

Aidan Zamiri Language: English

English Genre: Mockumentary

Mockumentary Release date: January 30, 2026

ALSO READ: 25 New Movies Releasing in Theaters This January 2026- Border 2, Jana Nayagan and 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple