3 Hollywood Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Ghost Soldier to Wildwood, and I Play Rocky

The second week of November will see the release of three Hollywood films in the theaters. From animated film to action drama, and biographical drama, fans will be treated with various genres across the releases with Wildwood, I Play Rocky, and Ghost Soldier. Here's a list of the Hollywood theatrical releases.

3 Hollywood Films Releasing in Theaters This Week:



1. Wildwood

Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Jake Johnson

Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Jake Johnson Director: Travis Knight

Travis Knight Language: English

English Genre: Animation

Animation Release date: November 13, 2026

Wildwood is a magical adventure about a young girl named Prue who enters a mysterious forest to save her younger brother. Along the way, she discovers a hidden world filled with strange creatures, rival groups, and unexpected dangers.



2. Ghost Soldier

Cast: Jim Caviezel, Olivia Thirlby, Beau Knapp, Garret Dillahunt, Shea Whigham

Jim Caviezel, Olivia Thirlby, Beau Knapp, Garret Dillahunt, Shea Whigham Director: William Eubank

William Eubank Language: English

English Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Release date: November 13, 2026

In the action-thriller, Jim Caviezel plays Henry “Fitz” Fitzgerald, a mysterious man who lives a quiet, isolated life in his hometown. However, his peaceful world is turned upside down when a powerful foreign company tries to take over his and his neighbors’ land for profit. Determined to protect his community, Fitz decides to fight back.



3. I Play Rocky

Cast: Anthony Ippolito, Anna Sophia Robb, Kiki Seto, Toby Kebbell, Matt Dillon

Anthony Ippolito, Anna Sophia Robb, Kiki Seto, Toby Kebbell, Matt Dillon Director: Peter Farrelly

Peter Farrelly Language: English

English Genre: Biographical Drama

Biographical Drama Release date: November 13, 2026

I Play Rocky tells the inspiring true story of Sylvester Stallone, who was an unknown actor struggling to make his mark. Despite facing several challenges, he fought against all odds to bring his dream project, the 1976 classic Rocky, to life.

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