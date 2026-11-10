3 Hollywood Films Releasing in Theaters This Week: Ghost Soldier to Wildwood, and I Play Rocky
This week will see not one but three Hollywood films making their way to the theaters.
The second week of November will see the release of three Hollywood films in the theaters. From animated film to action drama, and biographical drama, fans will be treated with various genres across the releases with Wildwood, I Play Rocky, and Ghost Soldier. Here's a list of the Hollywood theatrical releases.
3 Hollywood Films Releasing in Theaters This Week:
1. Wildwood
- Cast: Jacob Tremblay, Carey Mulligan, Mahershala Ali, Angela Bassett, Awkwafina, Jake Johnson
- Director: Travis Knight
- Language: English
- Genre: Animation
- Release date: November 13, 2026
Wildwood is a magical adventure about a young girl named Prue who enters a mysterious forest to save her younger brother. Along the way, she discovers a hidden world filled with strange creatures, rival groups, and unexpected dangers.
2. Ghost Soldier
- Cast: Jim Caviezel, Olivia Thirlby, Beau Knapp, Garret Dillahunt, Shea Whigham
- Director: William Eubank
- Language: English
- Genre: Action Thriller
- Release date: November 13, 2026
In the action-thriller, Jim Caviezel plays Henry “Fitz” Fitzgerald, a mysterious man who lives a quiet, isolated life in his hometown. However, his peaceful world is turned upside down when a powerful foreign company tries to take over his and his neighbors’ land for profit. Determined to protect his community, Fitz decides to fight back.
3. I Play Rocky
- Cast: Anthony Ippolito, Anna Sophia Robb, Kiki Seto, Toby Kebbell, Matt Dillon
- Director: Peter Farrelly
- Language: English
- Genre: Biographical Drama
- Release date: November 13, 2026
I Play Rocky tells the inspiring true story of Sylvester Stallone, who was an unknown actor struggling to make his mark. Despite facing several challenges, he fought against all odds to bring his dream project, the 1976 classic Rocky, to life.
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