3 Hollywood OTT Releases This Week: Bridgerton Season 4 to Shrinking Season 3

From Shrinking Season 3 to Bridgerton Season 4, the upcoming line-up of projects seems to be promising and exciting.

Hollywood OTT releases of this week:

1. Shrinking Season 3

Cast: Jason Segel, Jessica Williams, Luke Tennie, Michael Urie, Lukita Maxwell, Christa Miller, Harrison Ford, Ted McGinley

Genre: Comedy, drama

Comedy, drama Release date: January 28, 2026

January 28, 2026 Where to watch: Apple TV

The past two seasons of Shrinking tickled many funny bones. Well, the comedy-drama is making its return to Apple TV to continue bombarding the audience with loads of laughter. Shrinking Season 3 premieres on January 28, 2026. Created by Bill Lawrence, Jason Segel, and Brett Goldstein, the upcoming season could be a possible endgame for the series. Hence, don’t miss out on the fun on OTT.

2. Bridgerton Season 4

Cast: Masali Baduza, Yerin Ha, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Emma Naomi, Hugh Sachs, Isabella Wei

Masali Baduza, Yerin Ha, Katie Leung, Michelle Mao, Emma Naomi, Hugh Sachs, Isabella Wei Genre: Alternate history, romance

Alternate history, romance Release date: January 29, 2026

January 29, 2026 Where to watch: Netflix

Created by Chris Van Dusen for Netflix, Bridgerton is returning with yet another captivating season. The upcoming fourth season will arrive in two parts, with Part 1 premiering January 29, 2026, and Part 2 on February 26, 2026. Divulging about the new season, the makers revealed, “In a new tale from the ton, eternal bachelor Benedict Bridgerton finally meets his match: a captivating lady's maid in disguise at a masquerade ball.”

3. Wonder Man

Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Ben Kingsley, Arian Moayed, X Mayo, Zlatko Burić Genre: Comedy, drama

Comedy, drama Release date: January 27, 2026

January 27, 2026 Where to watch: Disney+

Wonder Man revolves around two Hollywood actors who try to take off in their careers by pursuing life-changing roles in the film. While they try to get into the mould of a superhero character, the audience gets to see the other side of the entertainment industry. Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, James Ponsoldt, Tiffany Johnson, and Stella Meghie, Wonder Man premieres today on Disney+.

