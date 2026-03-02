3 Hollywood Theatrical Releases (March 2-8, 2026): From Jessie Buckley-Christian Bale’s The Bride, Dave Franco’s Hoppers

The upcoming releases in March include a bunch of fun projects, including some book adaptations and an animated film. Check out the full list below.

1. The Bride!

Based on the 1818 novel Frankenstein by Mary Shelley which resulted in the 1935 film Bride of Frankenstein, it follows the story of the intellectual monster Frank who reaches out to Dr. Euphronius for getting rid of his loneliness. He asks him to create a companion for him to be with and the two revive an unalive woman who becomes The Bride. Thus begins a crazy romance story.

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Christian Bale, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Julianne Hough, Talia Kleinhendler, Penelope Cruz, Jessie Buckley, Annette Bening, Jeannie Berlin, John Magaro, Osnat Handelsman-Keren

Jake Gyllenhaal, Christian Bale, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Peter Sarsgaard, Julianne Hough, Talia Kleinhendler, Penelope Cruz, Jessie Buckley, Annette Bening, Jeannie Berlin, John Magaro, Osnat Handelsman-Keren Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal Language: English

English Genre: Gothic romance

Gothic romance Release date: March 6, 2026

2. Hoppers

Mabel Tanaka is an animal lover, and when she learns that scientists are able to transfer human consciousness into robotic animals, uses it to her advantage to uncover unknown details about them only to later realize her mistakes.

Cast: Dave Franco, Meryl Streep, Nicole Paradis Grindle, Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Aparna Nancherla, Daniel Chong, Melissa Villaseñor, Eduardo Franco, Piper Curda, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Ego Nwodim, Steve Purcell, Nichole Sakura, Karen Huie, Tom Law

Dave Franco, Meryl Streep, Nicole Paradis Grindle, Jon Hamm, Bobby Moynihan, Vanessa Bayer, Kathy Najimy, Sam Richardson, Aparna Nancherla, Daniel Chong, Melissa Villaseñor, Eduardo Franco, Piper Curda, Isiah Whitlock Jr., Ego Nwodim, Steve Purcell, Nichole Sakura, Karen Huie, Tom Law Director: Daniel Chong

Daniel Chong Language: English

English Genre: Animated, Science Fiction, Adventure, Comedy

Animated, Science Fiction, Adventure, Comedy Release date: March 6, 2026

3. Boong

A school-going boy tries to maneuver through border disputes and a broken family at the age of 9. Brojendro “Boong” Singh lives with his single mother and is looking for his father, but things are not easy, as issues surface. He and his young friend take a lone journey for investigation.