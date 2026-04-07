3 Hollywood Theatrical Releases This Week (April 6-12, 2026): From You, Me & Tuscany to Mermaid

Here are all the English-language films coming to the theaters this week.

1. Mermaid

A Florida man named Doug comes across an injured mermaid while dealing with his own struggles. He takes her away to nurse her back to health and battles the incessant swirling rumors surrounding his save.



Cast: Kevin Nealon, Kirk Fox, Tom Arnold, Devyn McDowell, Julia Valentine Larson, Robert Patrick, Kevin Dunn

Kevin Nealon, Kirk Fox, Tom Arnold, Devyn McDowell, Julia Valentine Larson, Robert Patrick, Kevin Dunn Director: Tyler Cornack

Tyler Cornack Language: English

English Genre: Action, Comedy, Horror, Thriller

Action, Comedy, Horror, Thriller Release Date: April 8, 2026

2. You, Me & Tuscany

Based in Italy, the film follows a fairly novice cook named Anna who decides to become a squatter in an abandoned Tuscan villa. She comes across a man named Michael, who is the cousin of the owner of the house, and a book of worms opens full of lies and deception.

Cast: Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page, Lorenzo de Moor, Isabella Ferrari, Aziza Scott, Marco Calvani, Nia Vardalos

Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page, Lorenzo de Moor, Isabella Ferrari, Aziza Scott, Marco Calvani, Nia Vardalos Director: Kat Coiro

Kat Coiro Language: English

English Genre: Romantic, Comedy

Romantic, Comedy Release Date: April 10, 2026

3. Hamlet

Based on William Shakespeare's iconic Hamlet, this one reimagines itself in contemporary London with Prince Hamlet at the center of it, following the passing of his father. While being haunted, he faces his family’s familiarity with corruption, taking on the underground of the city with a fervor.

Cast: Riz Ahmed, Morfydd Clark, Joe Alwyn, Sheeba Chaddha, Avijit Dutt, Art Malik, Timothy Spall

Riz Ahmed, Morfydd Clark, Joe Alwyn, Sheeba Chaddha, Avijit Dutt, Art Malik, Timothy Spall Director: Aneil Karia

Aneil Karia Language: English

English Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: April 10, 2026

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