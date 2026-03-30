3 Hollywood Theatrical Releases This Week (March 30- April 5, 2026): From The Drama to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

April is dawning upon us with a bunch of fun and awaited releases, including Robert Pattinson and Zendaya’s romance drama as well as the sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

1. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Continuing from the story of the first Mario film, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, Mario and Luigi come across Yoshi, ending up befriending him. Together, the three head out to join Princess Peach and Toad on an outer space adventure where they fight against Bowser and his son, Bowser Jr. Rosalina aids them in their mission.

Cast: Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, Brie Larson

Chris Pratt, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Day, Jack Black, Keegan-Michael Key, Benny Safdie, Donald Glover, Brie Larson Director: Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic

Aaron Horvath, Michael Jelenic Language: English

English Genre: Animated, Adventure, Comedy

Animated, Adventure, Comedy Release date: April 1, 2026

2. The Drama

Emma Harwood and Charlie Thompson are all set to walk down the aisle to say their I dos soon. The happily engaged couple’s life goes for a toss when one of them discovers strange secrets about the other. Their trust in each other, loyalty, and life plans are put to the test.

Cast: Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, Zoë Winters, Anna Baryshnikov, Michael Abbott Jr.

Zendaya, Robert Pattinson, Mamoudou Athie, Alana Haim, Hailey Gates, Zoë Winters, Anna Baryshnikov, Michael Abbott Jr. Director: Kristoffer Borgli

Kristoffer Borgli Language: English

English Genre: Romantic Comedy

Romantic Comedy Release date: April 3, 2026

3. A Great Awakening

Displaying the friendship between George Whitefield and Benjamin Franklin, it brings the spotlight to the effect of the former’s presence during the crucial Great Awakening religious movement, which would go on to have many effects on the world as we know it.

Cast: John Paul Sneed, Jonathan Blair, Josh Bates, Stephen Foster Harris, Zac Johnson, Matt Meyer

John Paul Sneed, Jonathan Blair, Josh Bates, Stephen Foster Harris, Zac Johnson, Matt Meyer Director: Joshua Enck

Joshua Enck Language: English

English Genre: Historical, Drama

Historical, Drama Release date: April 3, 2026

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