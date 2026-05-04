3 Movies Releasing in Theaters This Week (May 4-10, 2026): Mortal Kombat II to The Sheep Detectives

As The Devil Wears Prada 2 heads into its second week of running in the theaters, other projects are taking it slow. However, here are the films marching ahead with releases scheduled for this Friday.

1. The Sheep Detectives

Based on the novel Three Bags Full by Leonie Swann, it follows George Hardy, a shepherd who reads detective stories to his sheep every night, assuming they don’t understand, but all hell breaks loose when he is discovered dead. The sheep must now investigate the cause behind his passing, turning into detectives themselves.



Cast: Hugh Jackman, Nicholas Braun, Nicholas Galitzine, Molly Gordon, Hong Chau, Emma Thompson, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Bryan Cranston, Chris O'Dowd, Regina Hall, Patrick Stewart, Bella Ramsey, Brett Goldstein

Director: Kyle Balda

Language: English

Genre: Mystery, Comedy

Release date: May 8, 2026

2. Mortal Kombat II

Earthrealm’s heroes are joined by Johnny Cage as they become entangled in a fight against each other to pulverize the rule of Shao Kahn. They must turn their forces against the evil that threatens their very presence and save other defenders.

Cast: Jessica McNamee, Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Mehcad Brooks, Lewis Tan, Damon Herriman, Chin Han, Tadanobu Asano, Joe Taslim, Hiroyuki Sanada, Karl Urban, Adeline Rudolph, Tati Gabrielle

Director: Simon McQuoid

Language: English

Genre: Martial Arts, Fantasy

Release date: May 8, 2026

3. Billie Eilish - Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour

Grammy winner Billie Eilish sets out on her seventh headlining concert tour, Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour, which ran in 2025. The film covers her performance in Manchester as she sells out another venue.

Cast: Billie Eilish, James Cameron, Finneas O'Connell

Director: James Cameron

Language: English

Genre: Concert Film

Release date: May 8, 2026

ALSO READ: 5 Hollywood Films Releasing This Week (April 27- May 3, 2026): From The Devil Wears Prada 2 to Deep Water