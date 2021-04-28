3 years of Avengers Infinity War; The Russo brothers celebrate the saga by sharing unseen footage; WATCH

Avengers Infinity War has completed 3 years of a beautiful theatrical run and a gut-wrenching ending. Director Russo brothers share the BTS lens of iconic scenes.

The first film of the infinity sage, Avengers Infinity War has completed three years of being an absolute blockbuster, nerve-wracking, hair standing holy bliss of a film. Marvel saw the true impact of the dent that they had created in over a decade of cinematic adventures and around 20 films. The expectations were sky high as all the heroes from all different Marvel universes were coming in to join hands against the common enemy, who did not plan to destroy the earth but murder its soul. Under weird circumstances, Thanos turned out to be the lead character of the film.

Only Thor could stand toe to toe with him after 2000 years of fighting cruel men but he should have gone for the head, he did not and half the universe ended in a snap. The ending of Infinity War was never seen in a superhero film before where nearly all the superheroes became dust only to be resurrected later. Russo brothers took on the most hyped up, ambitious, and awaited film of all time. Infinity War stood the test of box office and graced billions of dollars. The path was laid on for the greatest cinematic adventure of all time, Endgame which completed 2 years yesterday.

Here’s all the BTS fun and carnage:

Marvel is continuing its epic run at the streaming television dealing with new character arcs in phase 4. The Russos directed Cherry with Tom Holland in lead and garnered praise. Currently, they are working on a highly ambitious project called The Grey Man with Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling.

