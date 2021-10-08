The 355 Trailer: Jessica Chastain, Lupita Nyong'o, Sebastian Stan's spy thriller promises intense action

A new trailer of Jessica Chastain, Sebastian Stan, Lupita Nyong'o was recently dropped and it looks nothing short of an epic action-adventure. The film also stars Diane Kruger, Penelope Cruz, Bingbing Fan, and Edgar Ramirez in lead roles. The trailer introduces us to international spies from across the globe who are to team up for one big mission.

Chastain is introduced as CIA agent Mace Brown, who teams up with fellow international spies to track down a deadly mercenary. Her team includes an MI6 computer specialist played by Nyong'o, Penelope's Colombian DNI agent and psychologist, Kruger's German agent and Binbing as a Chinese agent.

Sebastian Stan is seen as Chastain's fellow CIA agent in the film. The trailer showcases these amazing women coming together for a major mission as they take down those in the way with some badass stunts. The promo does promise some intense action sequences which will make you look forward to this film.

Check out the trailer here:

The 355 has been through several release delays amid the pandemic. While the film was to initially release in January this year, it will now be hitting the screens on January 7, 2022. The film has been directed by Dark Phoenix's Simon Kinberg and the script has been co-written by him alongside Theresa Rebeck.

It has been reported that the film's concept was introduced to director Simon Kinberg by Chastain when she was working on Dark Phoenix. The actress came across the title of the film while working on Zero Dark Thirty during which she had extensively researched CIA.

ALSO READ: Jessica Chastain reacts to her viral red carpet moment with Oscar Isaac by sharing THIS post