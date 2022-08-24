Will there be a Part 4 of 365 Days film on Netflix?

Netflix hasn't officially announced 365 Days 4, but given The Next 365 Days' enigmatic ending, a return for Laura and Massimo can't be ruled out. The sequel departed from the book's plot in order to convey its own version of the trilogy's major love story. The trilogy was based on the books by Blanka Lipiska, and while the first movie was an exact copy of the book, the second movie diverged from the plot of the book.

This was continued in the third movie, which, unlike the partially adapted book, essentially told its own story. All of this built to a conclusion that was utterly apart from the events of the trilogy of books and was more of an ellipsis than a complete stop. Because of this, it's impossible to rule out the prospect of a fourth 365 Days movie coming to Netflix, especially if The Next 365 Days turns out to be as well-liked by viewers as the first two movies the streaming service released.

In light of this, here is all you need to know for the next 365 days.

Since 365 Days 4 has not yet been formally confirmed by Netflix, no release date has been determined as of August 2022. Due to its back-to-back production, the second and third movies were released rather soon after one another (April 2022 and August 2022). There is no indication that a fourth movie has been secretly made, so we would have to wait much longer.

If a fourth movie is in the works, the two-year gap between 365 Days and its sequel, 365 Days: This Day, makes that timetable more likely. We might have to wait until 2024 to see Laura and Massimo again if it occurs at all. Given that Netflix typically based its decision on a film's or TV show's performance over the first 28 days, we might not have to wait too long to find out whether there will be a new 365 days movie from the streaming service.

Who would be back for 365 Days cast?

Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone, who play Laura and Massimo, respectively, would surely return if a fourth film in the 365 Days series were to be made.

Simone Susinna's Nacho has essentially assumed the position of the third character in the series, so it seems sensible for him to return as well, especially given the possibility that, depending on his decisions, he could have a more significant impact on Laura's destiny (more on that in a bit).

How do 365 Days 3 ending set it up?

If you want to know everything that happened, you may see The Next 365 Days' whole story description right here. Only the climactic scenes will be the subject of our attention; it will be the thread that is continued. Nacho tells Laura he would wait for her and she finds Massimo on the beach.

She probably expects him to be angry given that he is aware of her beach bonk with Nacho, but he really seems quite relaxed. He discusses how he's "She mentions a line from a book his father had read to him as a youngster, "If you really love something, just let it go," and says she is "devastated" by the fact that she feels she can't talk to him about the death of their baby. If it returns, it is always yours. If not, it was never intended to be."

When Laura looks at him and says, "One day, you'll also be a great father," Massimo asks, "Are you back, baby girl?"

The movie ends with that line, thus if a fourth movie is made, it will have to pick up where the third left off. As the fourth movie begins, Laura has already decided whether she wants to date Massimo or Nacho, and there are little indications that their marital strife would get worse.

Due to the lack of focus on Olga and Domenico's romance in the third film, it might focus on their wedding. The best opportunity for everyone to express their feelings would be during a wedding, which might result in further conflict.

Blanka Lipiska has not yet released the fourth book in the 365 Days series, but as the third book and third movie have quite distinct endings, a potential fourth film would still need to convey a unique story.

If 365 Days 4 does appear on Netflix, all we can really say for now is that there will be a lot of sex.

Is any 365 Days 4 footage out yet?

Oh, no. There won't be any footage for 365 Days 4 for a very long time because filming hasn't even started and Netflix hasn't even confirmed it. Even the third movie waited until a few weeks before its release to release a trailer. You can rewatch the full trilogy on Netflix right now if you're craving some Massimo and Laura lovemaking.

Also read: The Next 365 Days Review: Michele Morrone's threequel is yet another pointless erotic thriller