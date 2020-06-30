365 Days actor Michele Morrone confirms a sequel is on the cards; Reveals it will resume after Covid 19 crisis

365 Days actor Michele Morrone reveals that the film will have a sequel and says they will resume work after the Coronavirus crisis ends.

Michele Morrone recently announced a piece of good news for all the 365 DNI fans out there. After the film's success on Netflix, the actor has revealed that the cast and crew is gearing up for the sequel of 365 Days though he isn't sure about the dates when they are set to begin rolling. According to TMZ, Michele has revealed, "if we’re going to do the second part… the answer is yes," in a video that he filmed for a fan on HalaHi.

"We’re going to shoot the second part. We still don’t know when because of the problem the whole world’s got with [COVID-19], but for sure we will make it," Michele Morrone said and confirmed that a sequel of 365 days is on the cards. 365 Days is a 2020 Polish erotic drama film based on the first novel of a trilogy written by Blanka Lipińska. It is directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes. The film received a roaring response on Netflix. Hence, the makers are looking forward to making a sequel.

The plotline of 365 Days revolves around a 'fiery executive' Laura Biel (played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who is kidnapped and imprisoned on a holiday to Sicily by mafia boss Massimo Torricelli (played by Michele Morrone). A few days ago fans speculated the possibility of a sequel and finally, actor Michele Morrone has confirmed the same.

