365 Days fame Michele Morrone REVEALS his relationship status and it will make women dance with joy

Michele Morrone, who became a household name with 365 Days, has opened up on his relationship status during an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla.

It’s been a couple of months since Polish erotic drama 365 Days hit the OTT platforms. While the movie was an instant hit among the audience, it was Michele Morrone who stole the show with his irresistible charm. Soon after the release of 365 Days, Michele ended up being an international crush and women around the world were seen drooling over him dapper looks and swag. Ever since then, there have been speculations about the Italian actor’s relationship status.

During an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the 365 Days actor was seen spilling beans about his relationship shout of joy. Yes! Michele Morrone is very much single and isn’t dating anyone. For the uninitiated, Michele was earlier married to an Italian fashion designer Rouba Saadeh. They were married in 2014 and parted ways in 2018. Michele and Rouba also have two sons together names Marcud Morrone and Brado Morrone. While there were reports of him dating his 365 Days co-star Anna Maria Sieklucka, he clarified that they are good friends. Well, while Michele admits to being single, his massive fan following across the world must be over the moon with this revelation.

Meanwhile, Michele also spoke about his plans of making a debut in Bollywood and said that he has a condition for the same. “If they propose a very nice story in Bollywood, why not. I mean this is my job, this is my work. If they propose me a beautiful story, I don’t mind to do it,” Michele was quoted saying.

