365 Days’ Michele Morrone on his plans of making a Bollywood debut: If it’s a beautiful story then why not

Michele Morrone, who has been basking in the success of 365 Days, has opened up on making a Bollywood debut and says that he wouldn’t mind working here if he is offered a good story.

Ever since popular film 365 Days have hit the OTT platform, the ladies all across the world can’t stop drooling over Italian Michele Morrone. He was certainly a delight to watch on the screen and it was difficult to take eyes off her swag. While Indian fans have been in awe of Michele’s onscreen presence post the success of 365 Days, it will certainly be a pleasure for the fans here if he ends up making a debut in Bollywood. Isn’t it?

So, recently, Michele got into an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla and spoke about his plans of making a debut in Bollywood. The handsome actor stated that he wouldn’t mind working in a Bollywood movie but he has a condition. The 365 Days actor stated that he would do a Bollywood film if he is offered a good story by a filmmaker here. “If they propose a very nice story in Bollywood, why not. I mean this is my job, this is my work. If they propose me a beautiful story, I don’t mind to do it,” Michele was quoted saying.

Meanwhile, he is basking in the success of 365 Days at the moment. Interestingly, Michele has also dropped hints about the sequel of 365 Days. “We’re going to shoot the second part. We still don’t know when because of the problem the whole world’s got with [COVID-19], but for sure we will make it,” the actor was quoted saying.

For the uninitiated, 365 Days is a Polish erotic drama film based on the first novel of a trilogy written by Blanka Lipińska. It is directed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes.

Also Read: 365 Days actor Michele Morrone confirms a sequel is on the cards; Reveals it will resume after Covid 19 crisis

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×