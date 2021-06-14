365 Days star Michele Morrone sets a thirst trap with his SHIRTLESS selfie

Michele Morrone's recent Instagram post is sure to drive away his fans' Monday blues.

365 Days star Michele Morrone is here to give everyone some Monday motivation with his recent selfie. The actor shared a story on his Instagram post that was enough to drive away anyone's Monday blues as he flaunted his perfect physique in a shirtless photo. For anyone who has watched Netflix's 365 Days, it should be no surprise that Morrone boasts of an amazing physique and even flaunts his perfect abs in the film.

The actor's recent selfie saw him looking rather intense. Not long ago, the actor had also taken to his Instagram account to share a video of himself singing the 'happy birthday' song as he wished his co-star Anna-Maria Sieklucka. The videos showed him and Anna-Maria enjoying some beach time together.

Recently, Morrone also hit the headlines for his photos with Simone Susinna which sparked rumours about the actor coming out as gay. Although it was later clarified by Michele that Simone is like a "brother" to him, and hence, the duo were seen in a close embrace in one of his Instagram pictures.

Check out Michele Morrone's selfie here:

On the work front, Morrone will be seen in the 365 Days sequel next. After the original film became one of Netflix's most-viewed films, the streaming giant has now come on board to produce its next two sequels. The sequels will be helmed by Barbara Białowąs and Tomasz Mandes who worked on the original film too.

365 Days is based on Polish author Blanka Lipinska's books which are also going to be the inspiration for the film's sequels. While an announcement about the release date is awaited, the first sequel is expected to come out in 2022.

