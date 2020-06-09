365 DNI: Viewers criticise the erotic drama film of romanticising kidnapping and Stockholm syndrome

Viewers are criticising Netflix’s erotic romance-drama film 365 DNI for romanticising kidnapping and Stockholm syndrome by portraying a sexual relationship between a kidnapper and his victim.

Netflix recently released an erotic romance-drama film titled ‘365 DNI’ and the plotline of the movie did not go down well with some viewers. After watching the Polish film, people took to social media and noted that sex scenes in the movie, focused on the relationship between a kidnapper and his victim, romanticises kidnapping and Stockholm syndrome. The movie revolves around a 'fiery executive' Laura Biel (played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka) who is kidnapped and imprisoned on a holiday to Sicily by mafia boss Massimo Torricelli (played by Michele Morrone).

“A fiery executive in a spiritless relationship falls victim to a dominant mafia boss, who imprisons her and gives her one year to fall in love with him,” the film’s description on Netflix reads. The movie is based on author Blanka Lipińska's novel of the same name and features scenes of BDSM, voyeurism, and multiple other kinky sex sequences. “#365dni so she has Stockholm’s syndrome? Who falls in love with a kidnapper,” a Twitter user wrote.

“Just finished #365Dni & while the sex scenes were great, the story itself just romanticizes kidnapping & a forced relationship. You basically just watch shawty get Stockholm syndrome,” another wrote. “Watched 365 DNI bec of the noise it created. Can I just say that the movie IS TOO OVERRATED. I can only cringe over their lines, predictable story plot, and unrealistic twists. You know what it is called when u fall in love with ur kidnapper? Its Stockholm Syndrome. Not love sis,” another tweet read.

According to the fans, the film is hotter than Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson starrer Fifty Shades of Grey. However, it is facing backlash for depicting dangerous relationship between a captor and victim. “fiction is a safe space for women to explore their sexuality without fear or shame and if you criticize them for it you’re just another byproduct of internalized misogynism and the gross Puritanical standards imposed upon women for centuries,” a fan wrote defending the movie.

Credits :TwitterNetflix

