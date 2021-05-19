3rd Anniversary THROWBACK: When Prince Harry believed Meghan Markle and Princess Diana would be 'best friends'

On account of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's third wedding anniversary, we go back to the couple's first joint interview post their engagement announcement, when Harry was asked what he thinks his late mother Princess Diana would have thought or said about Meghan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's rebellious fairytale romance is a royal lesson on how love conquers all. While a blind date set up by their mutual friend saw immediate sparks, it quickly culminated in an engagement, a wedding, welcoming their first child, a son who they named Archie Harrison, 2, taking the controversial decision and stepping back from their senior royal roles, shifting their home base to Los Angeles and in a few weeks, welcoming their second child, a baby girl.

On account of their third wedding anniversary today, i.e. May 19, we travel back to November 2017, when Harry and Meghan gave their first joint interview post their engagement announcement to BBC's Mishal Husain, via ABC News. Towards the end of the interview, the conversation included the mention of Harry's late mother Princess Diana, who meant the absolute world to The Duke of Sussex. While talking about Meghan's gorgeous engagement ring, Harry explained how it was "obviously yellow gold" because that was The Duchess of Sussex's favourite while the main stone was sourced by him from Botswana. However, what made the ring more meaningful were the "little diamonds either side" which are from Diana's "jewellery collection."

The reason for the inclusion of the diamonds being that Harry wanted to make sure his mother was there with the couple "on this crazy journey together." While Meghan praised the ring saying it's "beautiful" and "incredible" especially given the fact that Harry designed it, the latter laughed while quipping at his then soon-to-be wife that she needs to make sure it stays on that finger to which Meghan said laughing, "Of course."

Moreover, when Meghan was asked what it meant to her to have Diana's stones on her engagement ring, she earnestly shared, "I think everything about Harry's thoughtfulness is - and the inclusion of that and obviously not being able to meet his mom it's so important to me to - to know that she's a part of this with us." Meghan added that in being able to meet Harry's aunt, Julia and different people who were very important to Diana, she's able to know a part of her late mother-in-law through them, especially through Harry, which is "incredibly special." According to Meghan, to have the ring that sort of links where she comes from and Botswana, which is important to the couple as it's where they'd gone camping during their early dating days, is "perfect."

Finally, when asked what he thinks his mother would have thought or said about Meghan, Harry believed, "Oh they'd be thick as thieves, without question. I think she would be over the moon, jumping up and down, you know so excited for me, but then, as I said, would have probably been best friends - best friends with Meghan."

Remorsefully, Harry added that it's joyous days like his and Meghan's engagement when he really misses having his mother around and misses being able to share the "happy news" with her. However, Harry felt that with the engagement ring and with else that's going on, he's sure, before Meghan completed his thought of how Diana was with them. "I'm sure she's with us, yeah, you know, jumping up and down somewhere else," Harry thoughtfully concluded.

Happy Anniversary, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle!

