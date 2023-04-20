4 controversial Katy Perry moments on American Idol

Katy Perry has had her shares of ups and downs ever since she joined American Idol as judge. In 2018, during the sixteenth season of American Idol, the singer, who is 38 years old, started acting as a judge. The ‘Hot and Cold’ singer has gone viral several times not just for her incredible performances but also for her controversial comments throughout her tensure as judge. From playing pranks on contestants to kissing a teenage participant during auditions, the ‘Fireworks’ singer has done a lot to get everyone talking.

Here are a few of her most contentious incidents as judge since 2018:

Kissed a teenage boy

Benjamin Glaze, a participant who was a teenager, was kissed by Katy Perry during the American Idol audition rounds of the 2018 season. Many viewers and fans thought the kiss on his lips was disrespectful and non-consensual.

Nasty Hollywood Week prank

Katy Perry’s prank went wrong. She informed one of the groups in a Hollywood Week episode during the first season of the show when it was relaunched on ABC that one of the four girls would have to volunteer to go. After an emotional moment, in which Crystal Alicea, one of the competitors, decided to go, Perry said she was joking and said that everyone had reached the next round. Katy Perry's actions stunned and outraged the audience and many people criticized her on social media for pulling such a cruel joke on the participants.

Getting her pants taped

Throughout her tenure as a judge on American Idol, Perry has experienced a number of wardrobe malfunctions. When she split her pants while dancing to honor Maddie Poppe's performance during the show's 2018 season, that particular incident sparked controversy.

Frog impression made by Katy Perry

Another popular moment from Katy Perry as an American Idol judge occurred during the 2018 season of American Idol, when she displayed a secret skill by impersonating a frog.

