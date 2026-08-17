4 Hollywood Films Releases of This Week (August 17 to 23, 2026): Insidious: Out of the Further to One Night Only

The month of August is already heading toward its end with the highly awaited supernatural horror film, Insidious: Out of the Further in Hollywood. Apart from that, there is also the romantic comedy film, One Night Only, which will be out in the theaters in India after releasing in the West. Here is the list of Hollywood films releasing in cinema halls and OTT shows and movie releases of this week.



4 Hollywood Films and OTT Releases of This Week: Insidious: Out of the Further to One Night Only



1. Insidious: Out of the Further



Cast : Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, and Lin Shaye

: Amelia Eve, Brandon Perea, and Lin Shaye Director : Jacob Chase

: Jacob Chase Genre : Supernatural Horror

: Supernatural Horror Language : English

: English Release Date : August 21, 2026

: August 21, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

In Insidious: Out of the Further, Amelia Eve stars as Gemma, a young mother raising her daughter in the house she grew up in who discovers she can travel into The Further, the purgatorial realm of lost souls at the heart of the Insidious universe. When something evil comes after her, Gemma discovers an ability that changes everything: she doesn’t just enter The Further, she can bring what lives there back to the real world. Once the demons realize her power, our world becomes their playground.

2. One Night Only



Cast : Monica Barbaro, Callum Turner, Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, King Princess, Ziwe, Ben Marshall, Molly Ringwald, and Levar Burton

: Monica Barbaro, Callum Turner, Maya Hawke, Julia Fox, King Princess, Ziwe, Ben Marshall, Molly Ringwald, and Levar Burton Director : Will Gluck

: Will Gluck Genre : Romantic Comedy

: Romantic Comedy Language : English

: English Release Date : August 21, 2026

: August 21, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

The film is set in New York City. The plot follows two single strangers who cross paths on the one chaotic night of the year when society allows casual intimacy. As the city erupts into a frenzy of fleeting encounters, they search for something deeper, an unexpected, genuine connection that might transform one wild night into something lasting, meaningful, and real. Whether they manage to find that elusive, genuine connection amid the chaos forms the emotional crux of the story.

3. Mutiny

Cast : Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis, Adrian Lester, Roland Møller, Arnas Fedaravicius, Ramon Tikaram, Jason Wong

: Jason Statham, Annabelle Wallis, Adrian Lester, Roland Møller, Arnas Fedaravicius, Ramon Tikaram, Jason Wong Director : Jean-François Richet

: Jean-François Richet Genre : Action Thriller

: Action Thriller Language : English

: English Release Date : August 21, 2026

: August 21, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

The plot follows a former Special Forces operative who is forced on the run after being framed for a billionaire's demise.

4. Tony



Cast : Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommers, Stavros Halkias, Leo Woodall, Antonio Banderas

: Dominic Sessa, Emilia Jones, Dagmara Dominczyk, Rich Sommers, Stavros Halkias, Leo Woodall, Antonio Banderas Director : Matt Johnson

: Matt Johnson Genre : Biographical Comedy Drama

: Biographical Comedy Drama Language : English

: English Release Date : August 21, 2026

: August 21, 2026 Where to Watch: In Cinemas

The plot follows a 19-year-old Anthony Bourdain navigating a chaotic Provincetown restaurant kitchen.

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