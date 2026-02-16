4 Hollywood Films Releasing This Week in Theaters (Feb 16 to 22, 2026): I Can Only Imagine 2 to How To Make A Killing

As we head towards the end of February, the theaters are buzzing following the release of Wuthering Heights; other films are keeping away. The few that have managed to lock screens are as follows.

1. I Can Only Imagine 2

Following the release of I Can Only Imagine, MercyMe's Bart Millard’s career blows up out of proportion as he gains attention from a dedicated fanbase that continues to grow each day. Soon, his career ambitions come between his personal life as he learns to rebuild his bond with his son, Sam, and begins working on the track Even If.

Cast: Joshua Bassett, Dennis Quaid, Milo Ventimiglia, Kevin Downes, Trace Adkins, Arielle Kebbel, Andrew Erwin, Daryl Lefever

2. Psycho Killer

A motorway officer comes across the brutal murder of her husband and sets out on the path to hunt down the killer. She comes across clues that unveil a sinister scheme of serial killings that shake the town. As the culprit plans his biggest-ever crackdown, the audience is left to wonder whether he can even be caught.

Cast: Andrew Kevin Walker, Georgina Campbell, Eli Roth, Eric Newman, Gavin Polone, Roy Lee, Miri Yoon, Matt Berenson

3. How To Make A Killing

Blue-collar worker Becket Redfellow ends up being disowned by his wealthy family in his childhood. As he tries to plow through the many relatives eyeing the inheritance that belongs to him, a bigger plan sets sail.

Cast: Glen Powell, Margaret Qualley, John Patton Ford, Ed Harris, Topher Grace, Jessica Henwick, Bill Camp

4. EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert

Released as a follow-up to Luhrmann's 2022 biographical film Elvis, this one captures the many unseen pieces of footage of the musical icon Elvis Presley. The movie manages to restore the audio in the video and present some never-before-seen performances to fans of the singer.

Cast: Elvis Presley

