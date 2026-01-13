4 Hollywood OTT Releases of This Week: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck's The Rip to Idris Elba's Hijack Season 2

A fresh lineup of Hollywood film, web series and documentary is arriving on OTT platforms between January 12, 2026 and January 18, 2026. The week includes a star-studded film, returning series, and a documentary about a cult show and exciting family content.

Here are the four Hollywood OTT releases of this week:

1. The Rip

Cast: Matt Damon, Ben Affleck

Matt Damon, Ben Affleck Director: Joe Carnahan

Joe Carnahan Genre: Sports drama

Sports drama Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: January 16, 2026

Matt Damon plays Lieutenant Dane Dumars, while Ben Affleck stars as Detective Sergeant JD Byrne in this tense action thriller. During a raid, the two officers stumble upon a hidden stash of millions in cash. According to the procedure, the seized money must be counted at the scene itself, forcing them to stay overnight. What begins as a routine task soon turns into a test of character, as long-held trust between the friends starts to crack under pressure.

As news of the massive seizure spreads, suspicion grows within the force. Other Miami cops and unknown outsiders become aware of the money, creating an atmosphere of fear and doubt. The officers are pushed to question not only their colleagues but also each other, turning loyalty into a risky gamble.

2. One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5

Cast: Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer

Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer Director: Matt and Ross Duffer

Matt and Ross Duffer Genre: Documentary

Documentary Where to watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: January 12, 2026

The highly acclaimed series is returning for one final adventure, marking the end of an era for fans around the world. The makers have put together a special documentary that offers an emotional, behind-the-scenes look at the making of Stranger Things 5. The documentary captures heartfelt moments from the set, showing the journey of the cast and crew as they prepare to say goodbye after nearly a decade. With the final season, creators the Duffer Brothers aimed to deliver their most ambitious chapter yet to bid farewell to one of the most beloved web series ever made.

3. Hijack Season 2

Cast: Idris Elba, Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi

Idris Elba, Christine Adams, Max Beesley and Archie Panjabi Director: Field Smith

Field Smith Genre: Thriller

Thriller Where to watch: Apple TV and Prime Video

Apple TV and Prime Video Release date: January 14, 2026

Season 2 of the thriller series Hijack takes the story in a new and intense direction, shifting the danger from an aircraft to the underground tunnels of Berlin. The season revolves around a planned takeover of the city’s subterranean transport system, raising the stakes even higher. This unfamiliar setting adds fresh tension and unpredictability to the narrative.

Idris Elba returns as Sam Nelson, who once again finds himself in a high-risk situation. This time, he must operate in a foreign environment with a language barrier and far fewer familiar allies to rely on. Isolated and under pressure, Sam is forced to think fast and adapt quickly, making survival and resolution more challenging than ever before.

4. Tell Me Lies Season 3

Cast: Grace Van Patten and Jackson White

Grace Van Patten and Jackson White Directors: Tyne Rafaeli and Ed Lilly

Tyne Rafaeli and Ed Lilly Genre: Drama

Drama Where to watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release date: January 13, 2026

The drama series centers on Lucy Albright, played by Grace Van Patten, and Stephen DeMarco, portrayed by Jackson White, as their lives take a dark and unexpected turn. Alongside their close friends Bree, Pippa, and Wrigley, the group finds itself caught in a complicated situation that slowly begins to test their relationships and moral limits.

As events unfold, buried secrets start coming to light and betrayals surface from within the group itself. Each revelation pushes them further into emotional turmoil, blurring the line between trust and deception. What begins as youthful confidence and closeness soon spirals into chaos, changing their lives in ways they never expected.

ALSO READ: The Odyssey Trailer OUT: Matt Damon, Anne Hathaway, and Tom Holland Give Way to Christopher Nolan’s Epic