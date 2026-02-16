4 Hollywood OTT Releases This Week (Feb 16 to 22, 2026): 56 Days and The Night Agent Season 3

The 3rd week of February has a couple of highly anticipated thriller releases. Here’s your one-stop English-language OTT list for the week.

1. 56 Days

Oliver Kennedy and Ciara Wyse cross paths at a supermarket just ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic. They fall in love fast and hard, starting to live together, only to have a body being discovered later on. Now the police are investigating whether it was all pre-planned after all.

Cast: Dove Cameron, Avan Jogia, Megan Peta Hill, Dorian Missick, Karla Souza, Jesse James Keitel, Matt Murray, Patch Darragh

Dove Cameron, Avan Jogia, Megan Peta Hill, Dorian Missick, Karla Souza, Jesse James Keitel, Matt Murray, Patch Darragh Director: Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher (based on Catherine Ryan Howard's novel of the same name)

Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher (based on Catherine Ryan Howard's novel of the same name) Genre: Erotic Thriller

Erotic Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: February 18, 2026

2. Being Gordon Ramsay

The multi-Michelin star chef, Gordon Ramsay, has a new and probably his toughest task on hand yet as he tackles the opening of five unique dining experiences across London’s most fancy premises, 22 Bishopsgate. From the construction to launch, it follows the high-speed life of the star alongside a glimpse into his personal life.

Cast: Gordon Ramsay

Gordon Ramsay Director: Dionne Bromfield

Dionne Bromfield Genre: Cooking, Food, Lifestyle

Cooking, Food, Lifestyle Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: February 18, 2026

3. The Night Agent Season 3

FBI agent Peter Sutherland is back in his role to catch criminals, and he’s thrown into another complex case with a bustling crowd at a soccer game. He spots the culprit he’s looking for and rushes after it without trying to alert everyone else. The show focuses on whether or not he’ll be successful in his hunt.

Cast: Gabriel Basso, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez, Callum Vinson, Suraj Sharma

Gabriel Basso, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez, Callum Vinson, Suraj Sharma Director: Shawn Ryan (based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk)

Shawn Ryan (based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk) Genre: Action, Thriller

Action, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: February 19, 2026

4. The Last Thing He Told Me season 2

Hannah Hall and step-daughter Bailey Michaels try to rebuild their relationship as the former’s husband disappears. As their past comes knocking on their door, the duo tries its hardest to keep its head above water.

Cast: Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau

Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau Director: Laura Dave and Josh Singer (based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave)

Laura Dave and Josh Singer (based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave) Genre: Mystery Thriller

Mystery Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Streaming Date: February 20, 2026

