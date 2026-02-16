4 Hollywood OTT Releases This Week (Feb 16 to 22, 2026): 56 Days and The Night Agent Season 3
Here are all the new OTT releases taking to the small screens this week!
The 3rd week of February has a couple of highly anticipated thriller releases. Here’s your one-stop English-language OTT list for the week.
1. 56 Days
Oliver Kennedy and Ciara Wyse cross paths at a supermarket just ahead of the Covid-19 pandemic. They fall in love fast and hard, starting to live together, only to have a body being discovered later on. Now the police are investigating whether it was all pre-planned after all.
- Cast: Dove Cameron, Avan Jogia, Megan Peta Hill, Dorian Missick, Karla Souza, Jesse James Keitel, Matt Murray, Patch Darragh
- Director: Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher (based on Catherine Ryan Howard's novel of the same name)
- Genre: Erotic Thriller
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Prime Video
- Streaming Date: February 18, 2026
2. Being Gordon Ramsay
The multi-Michelin star chef, Gordon Ramsay, has a new and probably his toughest task on hand yet as he tackles the opening of five unique dining experiences across London’s most fancy premises, 22 Bishopsgate. From the construction to launch, it follows the high-speed life of the star alongside a glimpse into his personal life.
- Cast: Gordon Ramsay
- Director: Dionne Bromfield
- Genre: Cooking, Food, Lifestyle
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: February 18, 2026
3. The Night Agent Season 3
FBI agent Peter Sutherland is back in his role to catch criminals, and he’s thrown into another complex case with a bustling crowd at a soccer game. He spots the culprit he’s looking for and rushes after it without trying to alert everyone else. The show focuses on whether or not he’ll be successful in his hunt.
- Cast: Gabriel Basso, David Lyons, Jennifer Morrison, Stephen Moyer, Genesis Rodriguez, Callum Vinson, Suraj Sharma
- Director: Shawn Ryan (based on the novel of the same name by Matthew Quirk)
- Genre: Action, Thriller
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Streaming Date: February 19, 2026
4. The Last Thing He Told Me season 2
Hannah Hall and step-daughter Bailey Michaels try to rebuild their relationship as the former’s husband disappears. As their past comes knocking on their door, the duo tries its hardest to keep its head above water.
- Cast: Jennifer Garner, Angourie Rice, Aisha Tyler, Augusto Aguilera, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau
- Director: Laura Dave and Josh Singer (based on the novel of the same name by Laura Dave)
- Genre: Mystery Thriller
- Language: English
- Where to Watch: Apple TV+
- Streaming Date: February 20, 2026
ALSO READ: 4 Hollywood Films Releasing This Week in Theaters (Feb 16 to 22, 2026): I Can Only Imagine 2 to How To Make A Killing