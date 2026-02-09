4 Hollywood Theatrical Releases (Feb 9-15, 2026): Caleb McLaughlin’s Goat to Jacob Elordi, Margot Robbie’s Wuthering Heights

This week has a bunch of fun releases, but the most-awaited one continues to be the Emerald Fennell rendition of the famed Wuthering Heights. Here’s a look at all the films releasing in the second week of February.

1. Goat

A goat named Will dreams of joining the professionals at the game of roarball, where the strongest and fiercest animals compete. When he finally has the opportunity to do so, he is ridiculed by fellow players and gets more determination to prove them wrong.



Cast: Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Hudson, Sherry Cola, Eduardo Franco, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee, Stephen Curry

Caleb McLaughlin, Gabrielle Union, Aaron Pierre, Nicola Coughlan, David Harbour, Nick Kroll, Jenifer Lewis, Patton Oswalt, Jelly Roll, Jennifer Hudson, Sherry Cola, Eduardo Franco, Andrew Santino, Bobby Lee, Stephen Curry Director: Tyree Dillihay

Tyree Dillihay Language: English

English Genre: Sports, Comedy, Animated, Action

Sports, Comedy, Animated, Action Release date: February 13, 2026

2. Crime 101

Mike Davis is an infamous thief along the Los Angeles 101 freeway who has troubled the police for a long time. During his last big heist, he teams up with an insurance broker to pull it off and ends up on the radar of a skilled detective. (Based on the 2020 novella of the same name by Don Winslow)

Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte, Halle Berry

Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Barry Keoghan, Monica Barbaro, Corey Hawkins, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Nick Nolte, Halle Berry Director: Bart Layton

Bart Layton Language: English

English Genre: Crime, Thriller

Crime, Thriller Release date: February 13, 2026

3. Wuthering Heights

Loosely inspired by the 1847 novel byEmily Brontë, this film takes on a bolder approach to tell the story of Catherine "Cathy" Earnshaw and Heathcliff, two people who fall in love as their lives change and social status takes center stage.

Cast: Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, Ewan Mitchell

Margot Robbie, Jacob Elordi, Hong Chau, Shazad Latif, Alison Oliver, Martin Clunes, Ewan Mitchell Director: Emerald Fennell

Emerald Fennell Language: English

English Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Release date: February 13, 2026

4. Good Luck, Have Fun, Don’t Die

A man from the future enters a diner and seeks the help of its patrons to time-travel with him to the new world where an AI-driven apocalypse has taken over the minds of its people who suffer with mobile phone addiction. He recruits them to become the saviors and serve the bigger cause by holding them hostage.

Cast: Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chaudhry, Tom Taylor, Juno Temple.

Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chaudhry, Tom Taylor, Juno Temple. Director: Gore Verbinski

Gore Verbinski Language: English

English Genre: Science Fiction, Adventure, Comedy

Science Fiction, Adventure, Comedy Release date: February 13, 2026

ALSO READ: 3 Hollywood Films Releasing in Theaters (Jan 26 to Feb 1, 2026): From Rachel McAdams’ Send Help to Charli XCX’s The Moment