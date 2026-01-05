4 Hollywood Theatrical Releases of The Week (January 5-11, 2026): From Greenland 2: Migration to Sleepwalker

2026 is here with a couple of new releases coming out of Hollywood alongside two Indian premieres for popular films in the West which were all the rage in the past month. Fans awaiting their shows will be able to check out the theaters this weekend.

With a slow start to the year, many interesting and highly anticipated releases await the fans of cinemas this trip around the sun, and here’s your chance to get right on track from this week!

1. Greenland 2: Migration

The sequel to the 2020 film Greenland, Greenland 2: Migration, follows the Garrity family, who have been ejected from their bunker in Greenland. It is set on a 5-year time jump and covers the happenings for a couple and their son who set out on a journey through the wasteland of Europe to land on a suitable and safe home.

Cast: Gerard Butler, Morena Baccarin, Roman Griffin Davis, Amber Rose Revah, Gordon Alexander, Peter Polycarpou, William Abadie, and Tommie Earl Jenkins

Director: Ric Roman Waugh

Language: English

Genre: Post-apocalyptic Survival, Disaster Thriller

Release Date: January 9, 2026

2. Sleepwalker

Sarah is an accomplished artist with a purpose in life. Until one day, trouble strikes home when a terrible accident makes her lose her beloved daughter, meanwhile, her husband ends up in a coma. Her personal loss is heightened by visions paralysing her life. Unable to differentiate between what’s real and what’s a nightmare, she struggles to come to terms with her pain as her sleepwalking gets more extreme with each passing day.

Cast: Hayden Panettiere, Beverly D'Angelo, Justin Chatwin, Mischa Barton, Lori Tan Chinn, Kea Ho

Director: Brandon Auman

Language: English

Genre: Psychological Thriller

Release Date: January 9, 2026

3. The Chronology of Water (India premiere)

Based on the 2011 book of the same name by Lidia Yuknavitch, The Chronology of Water follows the protagonist Lidia Yuknavitch, wh,o as a professional swimmer, finds her solace through writing. She overcomes personal loss, trauma, and addiction, setting out on a path of self-discovery. Her journey through motherhood is full of pain as she comes to accept life on her own terms. It marks actress Kristen Stewart’s debutas a feature film director.

Cast: Imogen Poots, Thora Birch, Susannah Flood, Tom Sturridge, Kim Gordon, Michael Epp, Earl Cave, Esmé Creed-Miles, Jim Belushi

Director: Kristen Stewart

Language: English

Genre: Biography, Psychological Drama

Release Date: January 9, 2026

4. Song Sung Blue (India premiere)

Set in the 1980s, Mike and Claire Sardina work as Lightning and Thunder in the Neil Diamond tribute band. While the world pushes them apart, only heightened by their personal and professional situations, they must persevere to keep their dream and love going. The two celebrate their time together and overcome hurdles to stay together. It is based on the real-life story of the two and on the 2008 documentary film of the same name.

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Kate Hudson, Michael Imperioli, Ella Anderson, Mustafa Shakir, Fisher Stevens, Jim Belushi

Director: Craig Brewer

Language: English

Genre: Biographical, Musical, Drama

Release Date: January 9, 2026

