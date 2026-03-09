4 Hollywood Theatrical Releases This Week (March 9-15, 2026): From Reminders of Him to Undertone

English-language cinemas have an interesting week ahead of them owing to yet another Colleen Hoover project and some thrilling releases. Find out below.

1. The Optimist (The Optimist: The Bravest Act Is Truth)

Inspired by a true story, The Optimist follows Herbert Heller, who runs a toy store in Northern California but hides his holocaust stories by night. After meeting a young girl and getting diagnosed with a terminal illness, he reveals the dark secrets of his past during his time in Theresienstadt and Auschwitz to her and develops a strong bond.



Cast: Stephen Lang, Elsie Fisher, Luke David Blumm

Stephen Lang, Elsie Fisher, Luke David Blumm Director: Finn Taylor

Finn Taylor Language: English

English Genre: Drama

Drama Release Date: March 11, 2026

2. Reminders of Him

Based on Colleen Hoover’s 2022 novel of the same name, Reminders of Him follows a woman named Kenna Rowan who ends up behind bars for seven years after being involved in a car accident that took the life of her then-boyfriend, Scotty Landry. Now, years later, she comes across Ledger Ward, a former NFL player and local bar owner, and sparks fly.

Cast: Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Graham, Bradley Whitford

Maika Monroe, Tyriq Withers, Rudy Pankow, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Graham, Bradley Whitford Director: Vanessa Caswill

Vanessa Caswill Language: English

English Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Release Date: March 13, 2026

3. Slanted

A Chinese-American teenager’s decision to look like many of her peers leads her to an experimental ethnic modification surgery, which changes her life at high school drastically. Hoping that her new look would get her the prom queen title, she’s in for a big surprise when things don’t go as planned.

Cast: Shirley Chen, Fang Du, Mckenna Grace, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Amelie Zilber

Shirley Chen, Fang Du, Mckenna Grace, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Amelie Zilber Director: Amy Wang

Amy Wang Language: English

English Genre: Body Horror, Comedy

Body Horror, Comedy Release Date: March 13, 2026

4. Undertone

Evy and Justin host a paranormal podcast, and despite not believing in otherworldly presence, she comes to learn of a married couple’s submission of strange noises in their home. While taking care of her ailing mother, she ends up witnessing more fear than originally expected.

Cast: Nina Kiri, Adam DiMarco, Keana Lyn Bastidas

Nina Kiri, Adam DiMarco, Keana Lyn Bastidas Director: Ian Tuason

Ian Tuason Language: English

English Genre: Horror

Horror Release Date: March 13, 2026

