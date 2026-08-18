4 OTT Releases This Week (August 17 to 23, 2026): From Outer Banks Season 5 to Toy Story 5

From live-action series, romance to animation film and thriller, the second last week of August offers a varied set of options for viewers to choose from. Check out the full list below.



4 OTT Releases This Week



1. Lanterns

Cast: Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Nathan Fillion, Garret Dillahunt, Kelly Macdonald, and Poorna Jagannathan

Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Nathan Fillion, Garret Dillahunt, Kelly Macdonald, and Poorna Jagannathan Creators: Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King

Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King Language: English

English Genre: Drama

Drama Where to Watch: JioHotstar

JioHotstar Release date: August 17, 2026

The plot follows a slow-burn, noir-style mystery following veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan and new recruit John Stewart as they search into a dark crime in a small American town linked to an extraterrestrial event.

2. Average Joe Season 2

Cast: Deon Cole, Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett, Michael Trucco

Deon Cole, Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett, Michael Trucco Creator: Rob Cullen

Rob Cullen Language: English

English Genre: Drama, Thriller, Comedy

Drama, Thriller, Comedy Where to Watch: Paramount+

Paramount+ Release date: August 19, 2026

The plot follows Deon Cole as he returns as Pittsburgh plumber turned reluctant runaway Joe Washington in the second season of this dark-comedy thriller, premiering August 19 on Paramount+ with two episodes at launch. Season 2 sends Joe and his family to Cape Town, South Africa, after a new threat forces them out of Pittsburgh, spiraling into an international story involving criminals and long-buried secrets.

3. Outer Banks Season 5

Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, J Anthony Crane, Cullen Moss

Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, J Anthony Crane, Cullen Moss Creators: Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke

Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke Language: English

English Genre: Drama

Drama Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Release date: August 20, 2026

Following JJ's fatal demise in Morocco, the broken Pogues seek revenge against Chandler Groff. While fleeing enemies like Dalia and the Corsairs, the group searches for the mystical Blue Crown, which is rumored to have the power to bring the ones who have passed back to life in one final desperate run.

4. Toy Story 5

Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Conan O’Brien, Scarlett Spears, Greta Lee, Shelby Rabara, and Mykal-Michelle Harris

Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Conan O’Brien, Scarlett Spears, Greta Lee, Shelby Rabara, and Mykal-Michelle Harris Directors: Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris

Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris Language: English

English Genre: Animation

Animation Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play on rent

Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play on rent Release date: August 18, 2026

The story follows Bonnie as she becomes increasingly attached to a new digital device, leaving Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of the toys concerned about their relevance in a technology-driven world. As they navigate this challenge, the film explores themes of friendship, change, and belonging.

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