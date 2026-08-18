4 OTT Releases This Week (August 17 to 23, 2026): From Outer Banks Season 5 to Toy Story 5
Here’s what’s coming to the digital platforms this week!
From live-action series, romance to animation film and thriller, the second last week of August offers a varied set of options for viewers to choose from. Check out the full list below.
4 OTT Releases This Week
1. Lanterns
- Cast: Kyle Chandler, Aaron Pierre, Nathan Fillion, Garret Dillahunt, Kelly Macdonald, and Poorna Jagannathan
- Creators: Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King
- Language: English
- Genre: Drama
- Where to Watch: JioHotstar
- Release date: August 17, 2026
The plot follows a slow-burn, noir-style mystery following veteran Green Lantern Hal Jordan and new recruit John Stewart as they search into a dark crime in a small American town linked to an extraterrestrial event.
2. Average Joe Season 2
- Cast: Deon Cole, Tammy Townsend, Malcolm Barrett, Michael Trucco
- Creator: Rob Cullen
- Language: English
- Genre: Drama, Thriller, Comedy
- Where to Watch: Paramount+
- Release date: August 19, 2026
The plot follows Deon Cole as he returns as Pittsburgh plumber turned reluctant runaway Joe Washington in the second season of this dark-comedy thriller, premiering August 19 on Paramount+ with two episodes at launch. Season 2 sends Joe and his family to Cape Town, South Africa, after a new threat forces them out of Pittsburgh, spiraling into an international story involving criminals and long-buried secrets.
3. Outer Banks Season 5
- Cast: Chase Stokes, Madelyn Cline, Madison Bailey, Jonathan Daviss, Carlacia Grant, Drew Starkey, J Anthony Crane, Cullen Moss
- Creators: Josh Pate, Jonas Pate, and Shannon Burke
- Language: English
- Genre: Drama
- Where to Watch: Netflix
- Release date: August 20, 2026
Following JJ's fatal demise in Morocco, the broken Pogues seek revenge against Chandler Groff. While fleeing enemies like Dalia and the Corsairs, the group searches for the mystical Blue Crown, which is rumored to have the power to bring the ones who have passed back to life in one final desperate run.
4. Toy Story 5
- Cast: Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Joan Cusack, Conan O’Brien, Scarlett Spears, Greta Lee, Shelby Rabara, and Mykal-Michelle Harris
- Directors: Andrew Stanton and McKenna Harris
- Language: English
- Genre: Animation
- Where to Watch: Prime Video, Apple TV, Google Play on rent
- Release date: August 18, 2026
The story follows Bonnie as she becomes increasingly attached to a new digital device, leaving Woody, Buzz Lightyear, Jessie, and the rest of the toys concerned about their relevance in a technology-driven world. As they navigate this challenge, the film explores themes of friendship, change, and belonging.
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