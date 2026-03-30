4 OTT Shows and Films Releasing This Week (March 30- April 5, 2026): From XO, Kitty Season 3 to Send Help

As April opens its doors, here are all the English-language movies and series that are coming your way this week.

1. XO, Kitty season 3

Kitty Song Covey is finally in her senior year at KISS in Seoul, with the new season bringing in more complications to her relationship with Min Ho while dealing with her academics. She comes across Dae, Yuri, and more of her friends, as well as some new foes on her journey.

Cast: Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Sule Thelwell, Soy Kim, Christine Hwang, Hojo Shin, Lana Condor (cameo)

Anna Cathcart, Minyeong Choi, Gia Kim, Sang Heon Lee, Sule Thelwell, Soy Kim, Christine Hwang, Hojo Shin, Lana Condor (cameo) Director: Valentina Garza

Valentina Garza Genre: Romantic, Comedy, Drama

Romantic, Comedy, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix

Netflix Streaming Date: April 2, 2026

2. Your Friends & Neighbors Season 2

Disgraced hedge fund manager Coop has more on his plate than he can attest to as he struggles with his divorce and a not-so-tiny dip into the crime world. The latest season focuses on the consequences of his actions on his career as a mysterious billionaire steps into his radar.

Cast: Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall, Mark Tallman, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, Donovan Colan, James Marsden

Jon Hamm, Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Lena Hall, Mark Tallman, Aimee Carrero, Eunice Bae, Isabel Gravitt, Donovan Colan, James Marsden Director: Jonathan Tropper, Stephanie Laing

Jonathan Tropper, Stephanie Laing Genre: Dark Comedy, Crime, Drama

Dark Comedy, Crime, Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Streaming Date: April 3, 2026

3. Send Help

Linda Liddle is long overdue for a promotion that does not seem to be coming her way any sooner, by her new boss, Bradley Preston, who sends her on a business trip to Bangkok with him and some executives, hoping to sabotage her. A plane crash on a deserted island soon changes their relationship dynamics, and they fight for survival.

Cast: Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien, Edyll Ismail, Xavier Samuel, Chris Pang, Dennis Haysbert, Thaneth Warakulnukroh, Emma Raimi, Kristy Best

Rachel McAdams, Dylan O'Brien, Edyll Ismail, Xavier Samuel, Chris Pang, Dennis Haysbert, Thaneth Warakulnukroh, Emma Raimi, Kristy Best Director: Sam Raimi

Sam Raimi Genre: Survivor Horror, Thriller

Survivor Horror, Thriller Language: English

English Where to Watch: Prime Video

Prime Video Streaming Date: March 31, 2026

4. Ripple

Based in New York City, the show focuses on the lives of four strangers who end up getting entangled after a sudden loss puts them in the same space. A ‘ripple effect’ leads the way ahead, showcasing how things may be more connected than they appear.

Cast: Frankie Faison, Julia Chan, Ian Harding, Sydney Agudong

Frankie Faison, Julia Chan, Ian Harding, Sydney Agudong Director: Lisa Soper, Scott Smith, Amanda Tapping

Lisa Soper, Scott Smith, Amanda Tapping Genre: Drama

Drama Language: English

English Where to Watch: Netflix (Lionsgate Television)

Netflix (Lionsgate Television) Streaming Date: March 31, 2026

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