4 times Full House's Dany Tanner aka Bob Saget had the best dad advice

The beloved star of Full House, Bob Saget, passed away today in Florida at the age of 65. Remembering our favourite sitcom dad and favourite Tanner, we’re looking back at the best dad advice Bob’s character Danny Tanner left us with. For those unversed, Bob starred in the family drama show from 1987 to 1995 and chose to reprise his role in 2016 when Netflix agreed to launch a reboot of the ABC sitcom. Today, as we mourn the loss of the wholesome star, let's look back.

When Danny’s daughter DJ went on a diet in an effort to “shape up,” Danny had the sweetest advice for the teen: “How a person looks on the outside isn’t nearly as important as who they are on the inside.”

When Stephanie and Gia got in trouble, though, he encouraged Gia’s mom to be kind to her daughter, Tanner said: “Well, just remember when children seem the least lovable, it means they need love the most.”

During season 1, when the Tanner family was still healing from the loss of Pam Tanner, Danny’s wife, and the girls’ mother. Danny shared a little secret of remembering people who’ve left: “Talking about it, that’s what helps me. Talking about the memories. That’s what keeps her in your heart.”

In one of the episodes, Michelle feels discouraged that she can't go go-karting because she's a girl, but Danny says that she can build cars just as much as Joey can do ballet, he says: "As long as you’re not hurting anybody, you can do anything you want to do.”

