4 times Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez defended each other giving us friendship goals

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift’s longer than a decade friendship has certainly been giving us major goals. Both the singers have been open about their love and protectiveness towards one another. From time to time Gomez and Swift defended each other against the negativity. Here are four times the duo have given us major friendship goals.

1. Selena Gomez defends Taylor Swift against Hailey Bieber diss

Taylor Swift or widely known as Taytay is one of the most loved singers with relatable songs. So that is why when Hailey Bieber dissed her it didn’t sit well with Swifties or Gomez.

In the recently surfaced video, Hailey Bieber is allegedly mocking the Back to December singer by miming the action of vomiting as she heard Swift’s name. Gomez commented on a clip shared by fans account and wrote, ‘So sorry my best friend is and continues to be one of the best in the game’.

2. Gomez defends Swift against Kanye’s lyrics

After Kanye used derogatory language for Taylor Swift in his song, Gomez quickly came to her defense. Gomez said, ‘Taylor’s killing it and she kind of always have been’.

3. Taylor Swift defends Selena Gomez’s Lose You To Love Me

After the premiere of Lose You To Love Me, Hailey Bieber allegedly left a salty response by posting I’ll Kill You which is about a woman coming after her man. Some people even criticized Selena of being obsessed with Justin Bieber even after he was married.

Taylor Swift quickly came to her bestie‘s defense as she called the song ‘her absolute favorite’. Swift said that this song is a perfect example of healing and certainly a win for Gomez.

4. Swift fiercely defends Gomez

Ahead of Gomez’s release of Rare, Taylor Swift talked about fiercely defending her long term best friend. Taylor Swift said that she is very protective of the Lose You To Love Me singer and will not be able to forgive anyone who hurts her. Taytay said that she will always have Selena’s back no matter what.

Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez in present

Currently, Selena Gomez was praised for her acting in Only Murders in the Building along with being in the center of online drama regarding Hailey and Justin Bieber. On other hand, Taylor Swift is all to set to begin her The Eras Tour from March 17 2023.

