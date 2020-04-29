4 times Zayn Malik was there for his One Direction bandmates which prove he's going to be a caring father

From defending Harry Styles and Niall Horan from the media to being there for Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson, here are four times Zayn Malik showed his caring side to his One Direction bandmates which prove he is going to be an amazing father.

In some extremely exciting news to brighten our day, Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid are reportedly going to be welcoming their first child together in 2020. Except for the fact that the 25-year-old singer is twenty weeks pregnant, there have been no other details that have emerged in regards to her pregnancy. However, Gigi did share photos and videos, along with Zayn, on Instagram from her recent birthday celebrations where a tiny baby bump may be visible after further introspection.

It's going to be a delight to see these lovebirds become parents for the first time, especially with Zayn. Directioners are aware of Malik's caring side to his One Direction bandmates when he was still a part of the boyband. Whether it be, being best friends with Louis and getting matching tattoos or having heart to heart chats with Harry Styles, treating Niall as his baby brother or being in touch with Liam, even after he quit 1D, Zayn's bond with One Direction has shown his loving, sensitive personality

Here are four times Zayn Malik was there for his One Direction bandmates which prove he's going to be a caring father:

Harry Styles

During an interview with Access Hollywood, the reporter referred to Harry Styles as a womanizer, leaving the singer shocked. But, Zayn Malik was quick to come to his friend's defense and put his arm around Harry's shoulders, warmly stating, "He's a nice guy. I know the real you." The duo has also shared how they have had heart to heart chats while being a part of the band.

Liam Payne

Zayn Malik and Liam Payne's bond is something that was beloved in the One Direction community. In the early days, Liam would constantly get ribbed by his bandmates with Zayn constantly coming to the rescue. While they were signing albums one day, Harry Styles started messing roughly with Payne's curls and Malik pushed him away to protect his friend saying, "Stop it, Harry! You're hurting him!" During an interview, when the boys started messing with Liam and playfully kicking him, it was Zayn who put an end to it saying, "It's enough," while helping his friend stand up.

Louis Tomlinson

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson may not be in talking terms anymore but back during the glory 1D days, Zouis was THE friendship! From matching tattoos to getting in trouble together, their bond was thicker than ever! During a One Direction concert, as Louis and Liam Payne were indulging in their trademark water war, the former took a major tumble on stage with the latter looking on in shock before dousing him with more water. Zayn took it upon himself to defend his friend and snatched away the water bottle from Liam before hilariously pouring it on him.

Niall Horan

In November 2013, the One Direction boys were hounded by paparazzi at the LA airport with Niall Horan even being dragged to the floor. Zayn Malik flipped the paparazzi off for their indulgent behaviour as Niall had tweeted, "I hate the paps!! Just got dragged to the floor by some idiot with a camera! Could have seen the fans as well, but they messed it all up!," and added to a fan, "Yeah it's cool! It's just those dudes are animals!" Moreover, Zayn had shared in the One Direction movie This Is Us, that Niall for him was like his baby brother.

Congratulation to Zayn and Gigi!

