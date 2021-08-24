5 best action movies of Tom Cruise that you should definitely add to your watchlist

With a cinematic career spanning four decades, Tom Cruise is perhaps the world's greatest movie star of the twenty-first century. Cruise is associated with so many iconic film moments , the dance in "Risky Business," the "need for speed" shout in "Top Gun," and "Show me the money!" in "Jerry Maguire," to mention a few, that it seems he has been a movie star forever. Cruise has deliberately sought out partnerships with challenging storytellers throughout the course of his career, and those willing to challenge the mystique of the Tom Cruise Movie Star frequently receive courageous performances from this dominating force.

Let us have a look at the five best Tom Cruise action movies of all times that you should definitely watch this week:

1. Mission Impossible series

The film adaptation of the 1960s TV espionage series has spawned six sequels, with the seventh and eighth installments allegedly set for release in 2022 and 2023. Cruise portrays Ethan Hunt in the first film, who is forced to take over as leader of the Impossible Missions Force (IMF) when the team is betrayed from inside. The success of the film prompted the development of a television series, which has attracted filmmakers such as John Woo, J.J. Abrams, Brad Bird, and Christopher McQuarrie.

2. Risky Business

The one who started it all. Cruise's breakthrough role was as high schooler Joel Goodson, who wants to attend Princeton University, but when his parents go on a vacation, Joel's good-boy image quickly deteriorates, tying him with hooker Lana (Rebecca DeMornay) and her pimp Guido (Joe Pantoliano).

3. Top Gun

In one of his most famous performances, Cruise plays Lt. Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, who commands a group of close-knit naval aviators aboard the USS Enterprise. When their bosses become dissatisfied with their reckless flying style, Maverick and his sidekick Nick "Goose" Bradshaw (Anthony Edwards) are sent to the Top Gun Academy for remedial training. “Top Gun” is one of the most recognizable movies of the 1980s.

4. Jack Reacher

The story which basically involves characters asking and praying for the right awesome person to lead them out of their mess, only for Tom Cruise to walk right through the door. Cruise has every answer, he's got all the plans, and he knows how to shut down everyone around him with a single quip.

5. Edge of Tomorrow

Cruise reprises his role as an action hero in Edge of Tomorrow. Instead of espionage technology and covert operations, he's strapped into a robotic exoskeleton armed with a diverse and lethal arsenal of weapons, all to assist his hero, Cage, in defeating the invading alien army that always appears to be one step ahead.

