5 Best animated fantasy movies like Pinocchio

Blend animation with fantasy, and you get the perfect recipe for enjoyment! Fantasy movies take us to a different realm and escape reality. If you want to take a tour of a world full of fantasies, creative possibilities, and more, then watch these fantasy movies now! No, you don't have to look up on the Internet for hours to find the best movies, as here we are with the list of the best-animated fantasy movies to watch right now. From Pinocchio to Frozen, we have covered it all! Top 5 animated fantasy movies of all time

1. Tangled (2010)

Tangled is a musical adventure comedy fantasy movie produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. It was released in 2010 by Walt Disney Pictures and is considered one of the best fantasy animated movies of all time. It is loosely based on the fairy tale Rapunzel by the Brothers Grimm. It took almost six years for the movie to film, but all the wait was worth it as it was a box office hit. The movie follows long-haired Rapunzel, who has spent her entire life being isolated in a tower, but her passion to discover the world evokes as a runaway thief stumbles upon her. Tangled was nominated for an Oscar in the category 'Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song' for the song "I see the Light" at the Academy Awards, USA 2011. IMDb Rating: 7.7/10 Cast: Zachary Levi, Mandy Moore, and Donna Murphy Directed by: Nathan Greno and Byron Howard Runtime: 1 hour 40 minutes Stream Tangled on Disney+ 2. Onward (2020)

Get ready for a bumpy ride filled with heartfelt moments with two elf brothers in this movie. Onward is about two elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot who embark on a journey to find an artifact that can bring back their deceased father for a day. This urban fantasy adventure movie was released in 2020 and received critical acclaim. Onward was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards. IMDb Rating: 7.4/10 Cast: Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus Directed by: Dan Scanlon Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes Watch Onward on Disney+ 3. Beauty and the Beast (1991) Beauty and the Beast is one of the best Disney animated movies to watch right now. It follows the story of a prince who gets cursed and is told that the cursed spell will be broken when he learns to love another and be loved in return. One day, he meets a beautiful woman Belle and sets out to break his cursed spell by earning her love. The movie won 2 Oscars in the categories of Best Music, Original Song and Best Music, Original Song at the Academy Awards, USA 1992. IMDb Rating: 8/10 Cast: Richard White, Paige O'Hara, Angela Lansbury, Rex Everhart, Robby Benson, David Ogden Stiers, Jerry Orbach, Jesse Corti Directed by: Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes Watch Beauty and the Beast on Disney+ 4. Pinocchio (2022)

Pinocchio is one of those good fantasy movies that is a must-watch. It is a musical comedy fantasy movie produced by Walt Disney Pictures and is a remake of Walt Disney's 1940 animated movie of the same name. Starring Tom Hanks, Giuseppe Battiston, Cynthia Erivo, and Luke Evans, it is one of the best animated fantasy movies of all time. IMDb Rating: 5.2/10 Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks, Giuseppe Battiston, Keegan-Michael Key, Luke Evans Directed by: Robert Zemeckis Runtime: 1 hour 45 minutes Watch Pinocchio on Disney+ 5. Frozen (2013)