5 Best animated fantasy movies like Pinocchio

by Chhavi Puri   |  Updated on Sep 13, 2022 07:30 PM IST  |  1.5M
Blend animation with fantasy, and you get the perfect recipe for enjoyment! Fantasy movies take us to a different realm and escape reality. If you want to take a tour of a world full of fantasies, creative possibilities, and more, then watch these fantasy movies now! No, you don't have to look up on the Internet for hours to find the best movies, as here we are with the list of the best-animated fantasy movies to watch right now. From Pinocchio to Frozen, we have covered it all!

Top 5 animated fantasy movies of all time

1. Tangled (2010)

Tangled is a musical adventure comedy fantasy movie produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios. It was released in 2010 by Walt Disney Pictures and is considered one of the best fantasy animated movies of all time.

It is loosely based on the fairy tale Rapunzel by the Brothers Grimm. 

It took almost six years for the movie to film, but all the wait was worth it as it was a box office hit. 

The movie follows long-haired Rapunzel, who has spent her entire life being isolated in a tower, but her passion to discover the world evokes as a runaway thief stumbles upon her. 

Tangled was nominated for an Oscar in the category 'Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures, Original Song' for the song "I see the Light" at the Academy Awards, USA 2011. 

IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

Cast: Zachary Levi, Mandy Moore, and Donna Murphy

Directed by: Nathan Greno and Byron Howard

Runtime: 1 hour 40 minutes

Stream Tangled on Disney+

2. Onward (2020)

Get ready for a bumpy ride filled with heartfelt moments with two elf brothers in this movie. 

Onward is about two elf brothers Ian and Barley Lightfoot who embark on a journey to find an artifact that can bring back their deceased father for a day. 

This urban fantasy adventure movie was released in 2020 and received critical acclaim. 

Onward was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film at the 93rd Academy Awards. 

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Cast: Chris Pratt, Octavia Spencer, Tom Holland, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Directed by: Dan Scanlon

Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes

Watch Onward on Disney+

3. Beauty and the Beast (1991)

Beauty and the Beast is one of the best Disney animated movies to watch right now. It follows the story of a prince who gets cursed and is told that the cursed spell will be broken when he learns to love another and be loved in return. 

One day, he meets a beautiful woman Belle and sets out to break his cursed spell by earning her love. 

The movie won 2 Oscars in the categories of Best Music, Original Song and 

Best Music, Original Song at the Academy Awards, USA 1992. 

IMDb Rating: 8/10

Cast: Richard White, Paige O'Hara, Angela Lansbury, Rex Everhart, Robby Benson, David Ogden Stiers, Jerry Orbach, Jesse Corti

Directed by: Gary Trousdale and Kirk Wise

Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes

Watch Beauty and the Beast on Disney+

4. Pinocchio (2022)

Pinocchio is one of those good fantasy movies that is a must-watch. It is a musical comedy fantasy movie produced by Walt Disney Pictures and is a remake of Walt Disney's 1940 animated movie of the same name. 

Starring Tom Hanks, Giuseppe Battiston, Cynthia Erivo, and Luke Evans, it is one of the best animated fantasy movies of all time. 

IMDb Rating: 5.2/10

Cast: Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, Cynthia Erivo, Tom Hanks, Giuseppe Battiston, Keegan-Michael Key, Luke Evans

Directed by: Robert Zemeckis

Runtime: 1 hour 45 minutes

Watch Pinocchio on Disney+

5. Frozen (2013)

Frozen is one of the best fantasy movies to watch. It is an animated fantasy movie released by Walt Disney Pictures in 2013. 

The movie follows Princess Elsa who has magical powers and can control and create ice and snow. One day, she uses her magical powers to turn things into ice inadvertently and curse her home in infinite winter. She along with her sister Anna, a mountain man, and a snowman embarks on a journey to change the weather condition and save the home. 

IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

Cast: Idina Menzel, Josh Gad, Kristen Bell, Santino Fontana, Jonathan Groff

Directed by: Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee

Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes

Watch Frozen on Disney+

This was our list of the top 5 animated fantasy movies of all time. Stream these movies now and have fun. 

FAQs

Which are the best fantasy movies 2022?
The Princess, Pinocchio, Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets Of Dumbledore, DC Showcase: Constantine: The House Of Mystery, Turning Red, and Memoria are some of the best fantasy movies of 2022.
Which are the best animated movies of all time?
The Lion King, Toy Story, Coraline, Sleeping Beauty, The Little Mermaid, Mulan, and The Prince of Egypt are some of the top-rated animated movies of all time.
Which are the best Disney animated movies ever made?
Encanto, Frozen, The Lion King, Zootopia, The Princess and The Frog, Aladdin, Moana, Diary of a Wimpy Kid, and Bambi are some of the best Disney animated movies of all time.
Which are some good fantasy movies to watch?
The Princess Bride, Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory, Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, Highlander, and Jumanji are some of the best fantasy movies to stream right now.
Which are the top animated movies of the 80s?
The Land Before Time, Heavy Metal, Return to Treasure Island, and The Little Mermaid are some of the top animated movies of the 80s.
Credits: Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, YouTube, Walt Disney Animation Studios

