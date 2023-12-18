5 Best Christmas anime to watch this holiday season featuring Winter Sonata, Itsudatte My Santa, and more

The holiday season is right around the corner as the nights are getting chillier day by day. Few things are more satisfying during this time than kicking back with your friends and family and watching Christmas classics together. But if you want to venture into the world of anime this year, here are five holiday-themed anime for you to enjoy.

Winter Sonata (2009-2010)

Based on a Korean drama of the same name, Winter Sonata tells a story of heartbreak, lost love, and second chances. The series centers around a girl named Yoo-jin who falls head over heels in love with an introverted boy named Joon-sang. The couple’s happiness, however, is cut short when Joon-sang suffers from a terrible accident and is apparently dead.

A heartbroken Yoo-jin manages to move on and is engaged to her childhood friend Sang-hyuk when one day, her life changes again when she spots a man who looks just like Joon-sang, who has been dead for ten years. The anime is based in a rural snowy town and is a heart-melting love story perfect for the holidays.

Itsudatte My Santa (2005)

A really short anime series, Itsudatte My Santa, is just what you need to cheer up during the holiday. It tells the story of a lonely boy named Santa, who was born on December 24th and neglected by his parents. He was also teased for his name by his peers a lot.

Advertisement

Growing up, he hated Christmas time and everything that comes with it. But it all changes when a pretty girl named Mai appears before him and promises to change his views about Christmas. Along with Mai, who turns out to be an apprentice at Santa Clause Academy, Santa goes on a magical journey that changes his life.

5 Centimeters Per Second (2007)

Divided into three parts, 5 Centimeters Per Second charts the life of a boy named Takaki Tono, who grows apart from his first love due to distance. Visually stunning, this movie carries the essence of melancholy that is present in all Makoto Shinkai films. Nevertheless, it is a heart-touching film that will make you tear up a little, but it is a perfect addition to your holiday movie list.

Santa Company (2014)

Santa Company is a short film where the main character is a girl named Noel who is really lonely during Christmas. One day, instead of opening to the floor of her apartment, the elevator opens to a place called ‘Santa Company’.

Noel learns that not only is the company responsible for all things Christmas- including gift preparation, wrapping, and delivery but her father also works at this company, which is why he is absent during the holidays. Noel starts an apprenticeship in the company but faces many challenges along the way. The film is funny, heartfelt, and sweet, a perfect watch for a family.

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Probably the most excellent holiday-themed anime film ever is Tokyo Godfathers, which tells the story of three homeless people living on the edge of society and how their lives change one fateful night.

The three people, Gin, Hana, and Miyuki, find a newborn baby in the trash while looking for food and presents. The three then set on a humanitarian journey to find the parents of the baby girl that they named Kiyoko. Unlike any other Satoshi Kon films, the film delves heavily into the fantasy realm. Instead, it’s a twisted story about kindness, compassion, and altruism, perfect for a holiday evening.

ALSO READ: ‘I was hiding in my room’: Demi Lovato reveals she was in ‘walking coma’ after near-fatal 2018 overdose; Details inside