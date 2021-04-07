5 Best Kim Kardashian and Kanye West moments from Keeping Up With the Kardashians that cannot be missed

With Kim Kardashian and Kanye West parting ways soon, we take a look back at the former couple's best moments on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have filed for divorce and the celebrity couple will be parting ways soon. Being one of the most popular celebrity couples, Kim and Kanye have a huge fan base and the duo's romance has been nothing but dramatic. Be it Kanye West's big proposal to Kim on Keeping Up With the Kardashians or their general support for one another, the couple for long defined the perfect family image.

After getting married on May 24, 2014, in a gorgeous fairy tale ceremony in Italy, the couple now shares four beautiful kids. Amid Kim and Kanye's divorce, the popular reality show that put Kim and her family on the map, Keeping Up With the Kardashians is also coming to a close. The show which is currently in its 20th season will soon wrap up and hence as big changes are in order for West and Kardashian, we take a trip down memory lane and look at the ex-couple's best moments on the show.

When Kanye West gave Kim Kardashian a closet makeover

Early on in their relationship, nearly five months after the duo began dating, Kanye asked Kim to get rid of most of her clothes and promised her he would buy her an all-new wardrobe. The rapper wanted Kim to have a new look and even stated that the changed wardrobe would bring her on every best-dressed list.

Kim and Kanye's engagement

Considered to be one of the most romantic moments on the show is Kim and Kanye's engagement. The rapper proposed to Kim in a grandiose manner as he booked San Francisco’s AT&T Park where he got down on one knee and proposed.

Kanye's first KUWTK Katch-Up

Some small moments on the show were also special such as Kanye's first time getting interviewed for Katch Up. The rapper even jokingly mentions that even though it's his first time, he's not "attempting to do good." The singer further also mentions how the idea of Katch-Up interview is similar to The Incredibles films which begins the same way.

Kanye being supportive towards Kim's law dreams

In Season 16, we saw Kanye being encouraging towards Kim and her dreams to become a lawyer. West speaks to an overwhelmed Kim who has been caught up with her family and also studying when they were expecting their fourth baby. The rapper was seen motivating Kim to get rid of her distractions and concentrate on her goals. Kim during the episode also mentioned how Kanye gave her the confidence to manage it all.

Kim and Kanye's band-aid fight

Yes, Kim and Kanye once fought over the colour of a band-aid. During one of the episodes on the series, Kim was recounting a rather silly fight she had with husband Kanye West over a band-aid. The rapper insisted on having a skin-coloured band-aid as opposed to the one Kim had fetched him. One has to agree this one of the strangest couple fight you've heard of.

These are some of our favourite moments of Kim and Kanye from the show. Tell us your favourite KUWTK moments in the comments!

