5 best-rated sitcom episodes to stream with your family during Thanksgiving 2023 featuring FRIENDS, Modern Family, and more

As Thanksgiving approaches, our screens should better become portals to laughter, chaos, and heartwarming moments. As we anticipate the warmth of the holiday season, let's rewind through iconic sitcom moments that capture the essence of Thanksgiving. From hilarious mishaps to heartwarming traditions, these episodes must be the staple in your holiday celebrations with your family.

How I Met Your Mother: Slapsgiving

In the hallowed halls of How I Met Your Mother; Season 3, Episode 9 stands as a testament to the power of a well-executed running gag—the slap bet. The group's Thanksgiving is adorned with secrets, a slap countdown, and the awkward aftermath of Ted and Robin's post-breakup tryst. Slapsgiving not only delivers belly laughs but also explores the complexities of friendships, making it a must-watch on every Thanksgiving

ALSO READ: How I Met Your Mother fame Josh Radnor is engaged: A list of Ted Mosby's on-screen girlfriends

Modern Family: Three Turkeys

Modern Family, known for its clever intertwining of storylines, crafts a Thanksgiving masterpiece in Season 6, Episode 8, titled Three Turkeys. As Claire covertly prepares a turkey, chaos ensues when Jay and Gloria's canceled trip leads to a converging of festivities. With hilarious turkey mix-ups and perfectly orchestrated chaos, Three Turkeys embodies the essence of a modern Thanksgiving celebration, making it a delightful annual tradition.

Cheers: Thanksgiving Orphans

In the heart of Cheers, a Thanksgiving celebration unfolds at Carla's house in Thanksgiving Orphans (Season 5, Episode 9). Leaving behind the usual bar setting, the gang decides to gather for a potluck dinner, offering viewers a rare glimpse into their personal lives. As chaos ensues and food fights erupt, this episode marks a pivotal moment in the show's history with a hilarious appearance by Norm's wife, Vera. This Thanksgiving special stands out for its humor, camaraderie, and a pie-in-the-face moment that adds a dash of unpredictability to the holiday festivities.

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air: Talking Turkey

In Season 1, Episode 12, the Fresh Prince himself, Will Smith, experiences a Thanksgiving like no other. Talking Turkey introduces Viola, Will's mom, who decides the family needs a reality check. With caterers canceled, frozen turkey served, and a cranberry sauce mishap, the Banks family embarks on a chaotic culinary journey. The episode culminates in a heartwarming family dance, proving that even the messiest Thanksgiving can be the most memorable.

FRIENDS: The One With the Thanksgiving Flashbacks

No Thanksgiving TV marathon is complete without a nod to FRIENDS, and The One With the Thanksgiving Flashbacks (Season 5, Episode 8) stands out as a flashback-filled delight. Ross' lament about having the worst Thanksgiving sparks a trip down memory lane, unveiling hilarious tales of the gang's past holiday misadventures. From Monica's turkey head mishap to Chandler's severed toe, each memory is a comedic masterpiece.

Advertisement

Whether you're gathered with loved ones or enjoying a solo marathon, these episodes will surely add a sprinkle of joy to your Thanksgiving festivities. So, grab the remote, cozy up on the couch, and embark on a journey of laughter and joy with these timeless sitcom classics.

ALSO READ: 'It's just devastating': How are the Friends cast members dealing with Matthew Perry's devastating death? Here's everything we know