5 Best supernatural shows like Fate: The Winx Saga

The wait for the release of Fate: The Winx Saga, a drama supernatural series is over, as season 2 was released on September 16, 2022. This series follows a group of teens who in the quest of mastering their powers, try to navigate romance, rivalry, and supernatural studies at a magical boarding school. There are supernatural elements in the series blended with some drama and dark fantasy, and this makes this show a must-watch. So, once fans finish season 2 of the series, they might want to check out some of these supernatural shows like Fate: The Winx Saga. If you are into vampires, aliens, witches, and other supernatural elements, then here is a complete list for you of the best supernatural shows. List of the best supernatural shows to watch right now:

1. Sweet Home (2020)

This is a South Korean apocalyptic horror supernatural TV series that's based on the webtoon of the same name by Hwang Young-chan and Kim Carnby. The movie follows Hyun, a high school student who is devastated after the demise of his family. He leaves his home and moves into a new apartment. Soon, there is the entry of monsters who want to wipe out all of humanity. Now, he does everything in his will to protect himself and also save what's left of the human race. The series was released on December 8, 2020, on Netflix, and season 2 has reportedly started filming. IMDb Rating: 7.3/10 Cast: Lee Jin-Wook, Kim Nam-hee, Song Kang, Go Min-si, Lee Si-young, Go Yoon-jung, Lee Do-hyun, Park Gyu-young Directed by: Park So-hyun, Lee Eung-bok and Jang Young-woo No. of seasons: 1 Watch Sweet Home on Netflix 2.The Originals (2013) If you are fond of watching vampire shows, then this is a must-watch show for you. The Originals revolves around Klaus Mikaelson, a vampire-werewolf, and the supernatural politics he and his family get embroiled in. The Originals is a spin-off of The Vampire Diaries and is one of the top supernatural shows to watch right now. IMDb Rating: 8.3/10 Cast: Claire Holt, Joseph Morgan, Daniella Pineda, Daniel Gillies, Yusuf Gatewood, Phoebe Tonkin, Riley Voelkel, Charles Michael Davis, Danielle Rose Russell, Leah Pipes, Danielle Campbell, Steven Krueger Created by: Julie Plec No. of seasons: 5 Watch The Originals on Amazon Prime Video 3. Stranger Things (2016)

Four best friends playing D&D, after which one of the friends goes missing; and here starts the supernatural events in Hawkins in the series Stranger Things. This is one of the best supernatural shows on Netflix and season 4 gained immense love from fans all over the world, not just because of the storyline and acting performances but also because of the music. In fact, 'Stranger Things' music supervisor Nora Felder who secured Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill' bagged an Emmy this year. Stranger Things is a sci-fi horror drama supernatural TV series that follows Mike, Dustin, Lucas, and Will; four best friends who spend a lot of their time playing D&D and other games. But when one of their friends disappears, his mother, Hopper, a police chief officer, and Eleven go against the odds to get him back. In the quest of finding the young boy, they encounter a girl, Eleven who has powers, and along with that, many secrets are unraveled that can put the future of Hawkins in danger. Stranger Things has won 12 Primetime Emmys and many other prestigious accolades. Die-hard fans of this show are waiting eagerly for season 5, which is also going to be the last season of this epic supernatural TV show. IMDb Rating: 8.7/10 Cast: Finn Wolfhard, Winona Ryder, Gaten Matarazzo, David Harbour, Cara Buono, Millie Bobby Brown, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Joe Keery, Caleb McLaughlin, Dacre Montgomery, Charlie Heaton, Maya Hawke, Matthew Modine, Sadie Sink, Paul Reiser, Brett Gelman, Sean Astin, Priah Ferguson Created by: The Duffer Brothers No. of seasons: 4 Watch Stranger Things on Netflix 4. Fate: The Winx Saga (2021)