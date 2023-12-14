5 biggest documentaries about the royal family featuring Queen of Mustique, Our Mother, and more

Prince Harry just launched a new project called Heart of Invictus, which premiered today. While he isn't the main focus of the show, it does share insights into his military service and post-service experiences

If you're interested in royal family stories, we've compiled a list of our favorite documentaries. Many of these documentaries were created with the cooperation of the royals and include exclusive interviews, never-before-seen footage, and photos. The topics cover everyone from King Charles to Princess Diana.

Here are five documentaries and docuseries about the royal family that you can stream.

1. Charles: In His Own Words

"Charles: In His Own Words" is a recently released documentary by National Geographic. According to filmmaker Tom Jennings, they were able to mix together footage and Charles' commentary from different years, as long as he was sharing a story that fits the context.

2. Harry & Meghan

In late 2022, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared a six-part documentary that talked about how they first met and followed their journey, including the choice they made to step back from their main roles in the royal family.

3. Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy

Advertisement

Ahead of the 20th anniversary of Princess Diana's passing, Prince William and Prince Harry share their thoughts on their mother's life and impact in a touching HBO documentary. In the film, they talk openly for the first time about how they felt when their mother passed away.

4. Heart of Invictus

This documentary series follows participants in the Invictus Games organized by Prince Harry. It showcases the stories of brave individuals from 23 different countries, brought together by their service backgrounds. Prince Harry expressed that the "Heart of Invictus" narrates the inspiring journeys of these competitors, who have overcome both visible and hidden injuries. The series highlights the unity formed through sports, providing a compelling and admirable look at their path to the Invictus Games.

5. Elizabeth: The Unseen Queen

In 2022, the BBC released a documentary about the early life of Queen Elizabeth, featuring never-before-seen photos and videos from her childhood up to her coronation at 25. The Queen allowed the BBC access to her private film collection for this special project. Simon Young, the BBC’s Commissioning Editor for History, expressed gratitude for this unique opportunity, stating that the documentary offers a rare glimpse into the personal side of the Royal Family, seldom seen by the public. The release coincides with the celebration of Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee.

Also read: 42 Best documentaries on Netflix you shouldn't miss