5 Biggest Upcoming Margot Robbie Movies

One of Hollywood’s most celebrated stars, Margot Robbie has always been praised for her performance range in both dramatic as well as comedy films. The Wolf of Wall Street actress is all set to impress the audience in the coming year with her biggest upcoming projects including movies like Brad Pit starter Babylon and the highly anticipated live-action motion picture Barbie. While the Australian actress first began her acting career with shows like Neighbours and independent films like the thriller I.C.U. Robbie’s first feature film role was in Rachel McAdams and Domhnall Gleason's film called About Time. Soon, she appeared in The Wolf of Wall Street, alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and suddenly Margot Robbie was everywhere.

The versatile actress has since given a number of movies. If you are excited about her upcoming projects, scroll down for a carefully curated and detailed list of all the upcoming Margot Robbie movies.

All the upcoming Margot Robbie movies

Babylon Babylon is one of the most highly awaited Margot Robbie movies. This upcoming American epic erotic comedy-drama is a period film written as well as directed by Damien Chazelle who is also the director of La la land. The movie is set in the 1920s when Hollywood was transitioning from silent to "talkies" or sound films. Along with Robbie, the film features Brad Pitt, Li Jun Li, Jovan Adepo, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Flea, Lukas Haas, Rory Scovel, Eric Roberts, P.J. Byrne, Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze, Tobey Maguire, Jean Smart, Jeff Garlin, and Samara Weaving. It is rumored Margot Robbie replaced Emma Stone for the role of Hollywood's first-ever "It" girl, named Clara Bow. "Babylon" is all set to make its iconic release in the holiday season on December 25, 2022.

Barbie Another big project Robbie has been working on is the live-action motion picture called Barbie. Naturally, it is based on the iconic children’s toy, Barbie. Margot Robbie will be seen playing the iconic doll. The movie has been one of the most talked about projects since 2018. With creative minds like Greta Gerwig as director and Noah Baumbach as screenplay writers, this movie will definitely be worth the watch. The cast of the movie includes Ryan Gosling and Emma Mackey apart from Margot Robbie. The story revolves around Robbie’s character who experiences exile from "Barbieland" when she doesn't meet the desired beauty standards. Robbie along with her husband Tom Ackerley are also the producers of the film. The movie is expected to release on July 21, 2023.

Asteroid City Asteroid City is another upcoming American romantic comedy-drama starring Margot Robbie along side Tom Hanks, Scarlett Johansson, Fisher Stevens, Bill Murray, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Bryan Cranston, Jeff Goldblum, Hope Davis, Jason Schwartzman, Maya Hawke, Sophia Lillis, Liev Schreiber, Rupert Friend, Jeffrey Wright, Matt Dillon, and Tony Revolori. The film is directed, written, and produced by Wes Anderson who’s also the director or "The French Dispatch." The movie is most likely a comedy-drama love story that is set in Europe. With a huge ensemble star cast, the movie will definitely be much more than a basic love story. While the release date isn't announced the movie is expected to release in 2022.

Amsterdam Another upcoming movie you most definitely should be excited about is Amsterdam. This upcoming period mystery will be filled with comedy and drama. Produced, written, and directed by David O. Russell this film was shot in Los Angeles. It will be Russell's first film since Joy in 2015. With a larger-than-life star cast including, Christian Bale, John David Washington, featuring Chris Rock, Anya Taylor-Joy, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Michael Shannon, Timothy Olyphant, Andrea Riseborough, Taylor Swift, Matthias Schoenaerts, Alessandro Nivola, Rami Malek, Robert De Niro along with none other than Margot Robbie this film is all set to make its release in the United States on October 7, 2022.