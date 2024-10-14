5 Business Lessons To Learn From Lady Gaga As An Entrepreneur

Lady Gaga is not just a global music icon with millions of albums sold and five Grammy Awards under her belt. She’s also an actress, a fashion and makeup icon, and, most importantly, a savvy businesswoman.

Known for her bold and authentic self-expression, Gaga successfully transitioned from recording studio and entertainment stage to manufacturing plant and corporate boardroom in 2019, with her vegan and cruelty-free cosmetics brand, Haus Laboratories, now known as Haus Labs. Demonstrating how artistry can inform and elevate a brand, the pop star is a market leader among celebrity-run brands. Her journey offers valuable insights into entrepreneurship, illustrating that a successful business venture combines innovative creation, authentic connections with customers, and much more.

Here Are 5 Essential Business Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn from Lady Gaga

Use trendy keywords to drive brand success

Lady Gaga’s use of keywords like “vegan,” “cruelty-free,” and “sustainable packaging” played a significant role in the success of her brand. It is no news that in recent years, consumers have become more conscious of the impact their purchases have on the environment, animals, and their own health.

By highlighting that Haus Labs is both vegan—meaning no animal-derived ingredients—and cruelty-free—meaning no animal testing—Lady Gaga attracted consumers who specifically seek out these qualities in beauty products. The brand's use of materials like glass, aluminum, cellulose, PCR resin, and 100% recyclable cartons also aligned with the abovementioned values and preferences of modern consumers.

Leverage multiple distribution channels

Lady Gaga has almost 70 million Twitter followers and more than 60 million fans follow her on Facebook. On a relatively new social media app like Instagram, the Joker actress has 18 million admirers.

While it’s unlikely that every entrepreneur will have her level of fame and thus a similar fanbase that would translate into a consumer base, the takeaway is more about how Gaga leverages various distribution channels not only to sell her products but also to amplify the reach of her venture.

Gaga did not rely solely on Sephora and Amazon to push her products to customers already overwhelmed by the number of cosmetic brands in the market. Instead, she invested in her own website and social media platforms to directly reach her audience. For new business owners, it is crucial not to rely solely on third-party distribution channels but to explore other avenues such as websites, conferences, and storefronts to grow their business.

Community engagement

Fostering a sense of belonging among customers should be a top priority for entrepreneurs, and it can be achieved by making customers the secondary, if not the primary, face of the brand. Gathering feedback using social media, addressing grievances, and posting positive user-generated content on the brand’s official page all convey that your products are being genuinely used by consumers.

Lady Gaga, for example, often shares user-generated content and encourages fans to share their makeup looks using Haus Labs products. This approach helps create a community of engaged and loyal customers.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations

Partnerships play a crucial role at all stages of a business, from product development to promotion and distribution.

Gaga’s partnership with professional cosmetic scientists during the pre-production phase helped her introduce high-end products to the market. Her collaborations with credible influencers during promotional campaigns and her partnerships with Amazon and Sephora for distribution further solidified Haus Labs' presence in the market.

Strategic partnerships and collaborations have been proven to boost a brand’s market presence and, ultimately, its overall success.

Social responsibility

Haus Labs emphasizes on inclusivity, offering a wide range of shades and products for diverse skin tones. While we acknowledge not all brands can follow the same approach, we encourage them to prioritize inclusivity in other forms. For example, show a man and a woman tackling household chores as partners instead of making women the face of products concerning laundry, cooking, dishwashing, and more.

It’s high time entrepreneurs consider the societal impact of their business practices.

