5 celebrity parents who have shielded their kids from paparazzi pictures

Several celebrities have been vocal about not being comfortable about paparazzi capturing photos of their kids including Sophie Turner and more.

Fame comes with its own perils and in the tabloid culture, it often turns out to be a nightmare for celebrities who are captured doing everything, be it a simple coffee errand or a doctor's appointment. Dealing with paparazzi is even more difficult for celebrity parents who aren't thrilled with the constant attention that their kids garner in the media. In recent times, several celebs have been vocal about maintaining their children's privacy and asking media to not click photos of their kids.

Among recent examples is model Gigi Hadid who made a statement about keeping her and Zayn Malik's daughter, Khai's photos private and why prefers to shield her daughter's face when she heads out. Hadid is not the only new mom to do this, Sophie Turner too had previously expressed why she doesn't want paparazzi to click her daughter Willa's photos.

Several celebrities have indulged in tiffs with the media and some have even known to request photographers to not capture their children's photos every time they head out. Here's a look at celebrity parents who prefer to keep their children's faces private.

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

Gigi Hadid recently wrote an open letter addressed to the media in relation to her daughter Khai's photos where she requested the paparazzi to honour her daughter's privacy and not share photos of her face and in case she is clicked, blur them before publication. The model wrote, "Our wish is that she can choose to share herself with the world when she comes of age and that she can live as normal of a childhood as possible."

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Sophie Turner wasn't too happy with the paparazzi after they clicked photos of her daughter, Willa Jonas, without her permission. Reacting to the same, Turner had shared a video where she slammed paparazzi saying, "I am not posting pictures of my daughter and making sure that we can avoid paparazzi at all costs is because I explicitly do not want those photos out there."

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcomed their first child together, daughter Daisy in August 2020. While the singer hasn't made any statement about keeping her daughter's face private, both Katy and Orlando have chosen not to reveal Daisy's face in any pictures. The singer is known to cover it with an emoji in posts.

Kristen Bell ad Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard are parents to daughters Lincoln, 8, and Delta, 6, and have been particularly vocal about not allowing paparazzi to share their pictures. The couple has also never revealed their daughter's faces on social media and is known to hide it with an emoji.

Mindy Kaling

Mindy Kaling not only kept her pregnancy a secret before welcoming her son Spencer last year but she has also made sure to keep her older daughter, Katherine's face private in social media posts. Addressing the privacy of her daughter, Kaling has previously said, "I'm on social media and like sharing with people what my interests are and how my day’s going and all of that, but I do feel entitled to have privacy about my daughter and my relationships."

These celebrity parents seem to be making an amazing effort to change the way that celeb kids can be raised without the pressure of media glare.

