5 Cinematic Music Videos of Cinderella star Camila Cabello which prove she'd be an eloquent actress

Camila Cabello is a one-of-a-kind personality when it comes to aiming for the higher notes. But ahead of her debut as an actress, fans have also been curious about her range as an actress! The soprano singer has time and again proved that she has no competition when it comes to nailing pop and R&B songs, however, with her recent debut scheduled as an actress, it has been quite a tough time for fans determining whether they should expect a breathtaking performance from Cabello or not.

While many people have their share of doubts about the singer being chosen to portray Cinderella, after watching these music videos, all of the doubts would go away in a jiffy, as Cabello truly knows what being dramatic is, and how to sincerely portray characters with the right amount of spark in one's eyes:

Don’t Go Yet

If you didn’t notice anything apart from the powerful yet charming dance moves in this video, we suggest you watch it one more time! Camila Cabello’s latest hit Don’t Go Yet has topped this list for all the right reasons. The actress has not only nailed it with her belly dancing but also with the myriad of expressions she had throughout the music video.

From driving aimlessly in her car to dancing her heart out with the familia, the singer made no mistakes while pulling off the once exasperated, once bored, once jolly, and once overjoyed daughter in the crazy household, from time to time. This music video is proof enough that Cabello is not only powerful as a singer, but also as the lead actress!

Havana

The music video that Camila dedicated to the ‘dreamers,’ takes you to the time in your life when you were falling in love with someone for the first time. However, the elaborate storyline of the music video wouldn’t have been half as popular if Cabello didn’t put in the expressions and the effort that her character Karla needed. Being the youngest sister in a household where the older sister is quite literally the diva, and the grandmother has her own concerns, Karla knew she didn’t want to end up like either of them. Hence, she found her own path, and while doing so, had the most perfect dance with the man of her dreams.

The music video is truly what fairytales are made of, and ahead of Cinderella’s release, it wouldn’t be too bad to watch it again.

My Oh My

“How bad can a good girl get?" - Seems like Camila Cabello had an answer to that in the music video of her popular track My Oh My. Keeping up with her own tradition of having a storyline that concerns an actress who is being wronged, Cabello didn’t just stick to the ‘damsel in distress’ mode this time, rather she fought for her rights to hold a sword in a movie as the lead superhero! When Camila’s character meets another director who finally appreciates her for who she wants to be, the actress stars in La Bonita Blade, where she portrays a supergirl clad in bright red.

Cabello’s expressions, coupled with the storyline, and definitely the supporting actors have made the video one of our top picks.

Senorita

A lonely woman falls in love with an extremely handsome and super adorable man? Seems like Taylor Swift has entered the chat. But it’s actually Cabello and boyfriend Shawn Mendes who truly described what being in love means while setting the dance floor on fire with their sensual Bachata. Like every main character moment, Cabello finds herself being mesmerized while she dances with a man she hardly knows. However, what really has been a delight to watch is the chemistry the two of them shared in the scenes and Camila’s sharp expressions which made the whole storyline even more intriguing. With this music video, Cabello definitely proved that she could pull off any character, and we couldn’t be prouder.

Liar

Liar has been one of Cabello’s most heartfelt projects, and that’s evident from the music video. With the hilarious scenes, she explained to her fans how lying wouldn’t get us anywhere, and we must be honest about everything in our lives. In the first part of the song, Camila nails her ‘being in love’ expression until she has had enough from an egoistic man. Cabello accepts herself, and her feelings in the later part of the song, making the music video truly feel like a journey.

One of the main highlights of the video is when Cabello couldn’t lie to her boyfriend anymore and had to act as if she was choking! Hilarious would be an understatement, as every scene in the video makes you laugh out loud, while truly activating your senses to think of the negative effects of lying to yourself, and to others constantly.

ALSO READ: Camila Cabello says 'I'm back' after revealing she passed out amid Cinderella premiere