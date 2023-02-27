5 emotional moments in the history of WWE

The WWE craze is something that can never be replaced. Ever since the show aired for the first time on March 31, 1985, at Madison Square Garden in New York City, it has only climbed the ladder of success. From creating hype among the 90s generation to continuing the same excitement among Gen-Z, we’ve come a long way. With its phenomenal series of wrestling events such as Elimination Chamber, WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, and Summer Slam, and its production of top-class wrestling legends, it has always won the hearts of the audience.

The audience's enthusiasm for the WWE new season and the champions to whom the audience is attached has never waned. This show is driven by the competitor's strength and passion for wrestling, to own wrestling ring and wearing the golden belt around their waist. Who fuels the main element of this show and keeps the audience's hopes alive.

ALSO READ: How tall is WWE’s undisputed star Roman Reigns? Find out

WWE has produced a vast number of wrestlers who got their name and fame for their outstanding performance and visual representation, which has always had a massive impact on the audience. But little did we know that the wrestling platform would also turn out to be a stage where world champions, who don't think twice about slamming their opponents on the ground, would experience emotional moments that have widely impacted the WWE Industry. Yes, you read that correctly: there were some historic moments when champions such as The Undertaker, Shawn Michaels, and Hulk Hogan experienced emotional turmoil. Here’s all about it.

ALSO READ: WWE RAW star Bayley will not be placed on this year’s WrestleMania card, here is why:

1. Eddie Gurrero’s tragic death

Gurrero, who is regarded as one of the greatest professional wrestlers of all time, was the son of a first-generation wrestler and a renowned member of the Guerrero wrestling family. Eddie, a native of America, left the industry in shock after his tragic death. It's been 16 years since his death, yet the wrestling industry remembers him to this day. Eddie died in a motel room in Minnesota. According to the autopsy, the cause was a cardiac condition exacerbated by his previous use of substances and steroids. When Eddie died in 2005, fans were shocked, and the WWE industry was shaken. Gurrero was not only the best wrestler of all time, but he was also the most beloved champion. His shocking performance had a profound effect on the audience and members of the WWE show, resulting in the most heartbreaking event in WWE history.

2. Randy Savage and Elizebeth reunion



Randy Savage's reunion with Miss Elizabeth is one of the most emotional moments in WWE history. Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth reunited at WrestleMania 7 in the early 1990s. The Savage and Elizabeth storyline provided a deeper emotional element to the wrestling industry. What marked a watershed moment was when Savage lost the match, but his post-match reunion with Elizebeth became revolutionary, earning Savage his golden ticket.

3. Undertaker’s undefeated streak came to an end

This moment in WrestleMania history had fans feeling every emotion possible and was undoubtedly one of the most unexpected in recent history. To the surprise of Paul Heyman and the audience, Brock Lesnar defeated The Undertaker to snap his unbeaten run. WWE did not immediately play Lesnar's soundtrack. Instead, they projected a graphic that read "21-1," The Undertaker's WrestleMania record. After Lesnar was booed out of the arena as the winner, The Undertaker earned a standing ovation, with cries of "thank you, Taker" audible from the 75,000-person audience. Even the ‘Deadman’ as known by many was not able to control his emotion and love from the audience.

4. The Undertaker retires Shawn Michael

One great wrestler retired another in one of the finest WrestleMania battles of all time. This has been described as one of the best and most heart-stopping matches ever. WrestleMania matchups involving The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels are largely recognized as among the best ever held at the event. The two wrestling legends have a lengthy history dating back to the early 1990s when they competed in the first-ever Hell in a Cell battle at Survivor Series 1997. Their paths intersect again at the Royal Rumbles in 2007 and 2008, paving the way for their two WrestleMania 25 and 26 battles. Shawn Michael had to retire due to his knee ailment as he was suggested by the doctors Michaels considered retiring and remarked that he "had to regain his grin again," which he had "lost" somewhere along the way.

5. Edge’s sudden retirement