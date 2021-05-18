5 EPIC cameos by Brad Pitt, George Clooney & more in Jennifer Aniston's Friends that left us laughing out loud

Whether it be Brad Pitt making us swoon in general or George Clooney and Noah Wyle bringing in their ER 'doctor' charms, let's take a look at 5 memorable cameos in the iconic sitcom Friends.

It's hard to believe that 2021 marks 26 years since we were first welcomed to Central Perk and became 'friends' with six wonderfully relatable characters, who eventually became our comfort blanket. Rachel Green (Jennifer Aniston), Monica Geller (Courteney Cox), Phoebe Buffay (Lisa Kudrow), Joey Tribbiani (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler Bing (Matthew Perry) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller) wormed their way into our hearts as Friends became a universally loved sitcom.

Friends has truly stood the test of time as younger generations fall in love with the show as if it were to have premiered right now. Another special quality of the legendary series is its amazing cameos. From Brad Pitt to George Clooney, some truly big stars have appeared on the show playing memorable characters and mingling with the six friends leading to funny encounters. Even though they may have appeared in only 1-2 episodes, they left their own inimitable mark in Friends' rich history.

Let's take a look at 5 epic Friends cameos that had fans laughing out loud below:

Brad Pitt

The most iconic Friends cameo arguably belonged to Brad Pitt, whose entry back then had left the Stage 24 soundstage studio audience in attendance at Warner Bros. Studios in a chaotic state of mind with the applause refusing to die down for the Oscar-wining actor. During Friends Season 8 Ep 9 aka The One with the Rumor, Brad played Will Colbert, Ross Geller's best friend and Rachel Geller's hater, co-founding the 'I Hate Rachel Green' club with Ross back in their college days. It was also the fact that Pitt appeared on Friends when he was still married to Aniston was like a delicious cherry on top of the cake. And, Phoebe fangirling over Brad was basically a representation of all Pitt fans.

George Clooney and Noah Wyle

Oscar winner George Clooney and Noah Wyle, ER's very own McDreamy doctors, played Dr. Michael Mitchell and Dr. Jeffrey Rosen, who take Rachel and Monica on a date. The only problem being that Rachel poses as Monica and vice versa due to the former not having any health insurance and claiming the latter's insurance after spraining her ankle. The case of mistaken identity in Friends Season 1 Ep 17 aka The One with Two Parts: Part 2 led to some hilarious shenanigans made even funnier by George's classy wit.

Reese Witherspoon and Christina Applegate

While Rachel herself is an eccentric character, her siblings Jill Green and Amy Green, played by Oscar winner Reese Witherspoon and Christina Applegate, are a work of art themselves. While Reese appeared in two episodes - Friends Season 6 Ep 13 and 14 aka The One with Rachel's Sister and The One Where Chandler Can't Cry, who tries to make Rachel jealous by making a move on Ross, Christina too appeared in two episodes, Friends Season 9 Ep 8 and Season 10 Episode 5 aka The One with Rachel's Other Sister and The One Where Rachel's Sister Babysits, where she makes her sister's life a living hell thanks to her rich girl antics. Who can forget Jill's outburst after Ross rejects her as well as Rachel and Amy's epic Thanksgiving fight, breaking Monica's plate from her precious wedding china?!

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts was another Oscar winner to have a memorable cameo in Friends Season 2 Ep 12 and 13 aka The One After the Superbowl. Julia played Chandler's childhood friend Susie Moss, who pretends to be besotted by him only to take revenge for him being the reason behind her "underpants" nickname in elementary school. The sweet avenging sequence taken was nothing short of hilarious.

Bruce Willis

After losing a bet to his The Whole Nine (and 10) Yards co-star Matthew Perry, Bruce Willis agreed to an epic three-episode guest appearance on Friends for free. Playing Ross' young student girlfriend Elizabeth Stevens' (Alexandra Holden) strict dad Paul Stevens, Bruce appeared in Friends Season 6 Ep 21, 22 and 23 aka The One Where Ross Meets Elizabeth's Dad, The One Where Paul's the Man and The One with the Ring. Paul is completely against Ross and Elizabeth's relation while eventually dating Rachel himself. His Love Machine rendition is amongst the iconic laugh out loud moments on Friends.

Ah, The One Where the Friends' 'Friends' made us laugh out loud!



